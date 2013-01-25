The Solvang Bakery Announces its Valentine's Gingerbread House - Love Shack

Famed Christmas gingerbread house maker expands to Valentine's Day.

The Solvang Bakery, a Solvang, California Danish bakery, announces its 2013 Valentine's Gingerbread House – the Love Shack, along with a Love Shack Kit. A Danish pastry and gingerbread specialist for over 30 years, the Love Shack allows The Solvang Bakery to extend its renowned Christmas/Hanukkah product line into the Valentine's holiday.

“We ship our Christmas and Hanukkah gingerbread houses throughout the country,” said Melissa Halme Redell, co-owner at The Solvang Bakery. “While we've toyed with gingerbread-style products on other holidays over the years, we're finally in a position to expand our most popular product line in a meaningful way. With our new website and new physical locations, we're ready to actualize that dream.”

To achieve the thematic pink walls and roof, the Love Shack is made from short-dough cookies, rather than gingerbread. It is handmade and hand-iced in the Buellton, California commercial kitchen, and personalized with names or phrases on the roof. It is also available as a kit to complete in the home.

“The reception to our holiday gingerbread houses has been incredible over the years, and just keeps growing,” said Redell. “Kelly Ripa gave us a huge boost a few years back when she began talking about them on Regis and Kelly.” Since then, The Solvang Bakery has been shipping their gingerbread creations to movie stars, sports stars, authors, TV personalities, and socialites every holiday season. “We included a Love Shack Kit, because we're all parents or grandparents at the bakery,” said Redell. “We're always looking for great craft ideas to do with our children and grandchildren.”

