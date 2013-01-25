Wedding.com Suggests Brides Do Like Kelly Osbourne: Organize Wedding Plans Immediately

Kelly Osbourne has already begun wedding planning.

Whether a couples' engagement is a secret or not, experts at Wedding.com advise following in Kelly Osbourne's footsteps and organizing wedding details right away. Although the Fashion Police star and daughter of famous musician Ozzy Osbourne only recently revealed her secret engagement to her vegan baker fiance Matthew Mosshart, it is reported that the couple has already begun planning the details of their wedding (http://m.washingtonexaminer.com/kelly-osbourne-was-secretly-engaged/article/2519561#.UQGZBL-9Kc0).

Couples - whether famous or not - often get quickly overwhelmed just thinking about all the different details that a wedding day entails. Wedding.com streamlines the wedding planning process, giving couples the ability to organize wedding specifics, create and modify guest lists, as well as research potential vendors to hire.

“Engaged couples should begin wedding planning as quickly as Kelly Osbourne did. She had the right idea in making wedding plans almost immediately after getting engaged,” said Brett Reynolds, CEO of Wedding.com. "Planning a wedding is a major time investment. Wedding.com makes the process even easier by allowing couples to maintain their details as well as browse and select wedding vendors all in one place."

Wedding.com is an innovative new website that connects engaged couples planning their wedding with wedding vendors looking to grow their business. Wedding.com contacts vendors for couples, giving them the power to compare and negotiate while ultimately saving time and money. With 11,000 couples and 20,000 vendors currently using the website, 87,000 proposals have already been sent since their inception. Vendors range in services from wedding planners, photographers, florists, and DJs to custom invitations, party favors, and much more. For additional information about the company and its services, please visit http://www.wedding.com.

