Albuquerque's Hotel Andaluz Invites Guests to Celebrate Valentine's Day with Special Packages

Boutique hotel offering two distinct packages to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Hotel Andaluz, recently named one of the best hotels in the world by Conde Nast Traveler, is offering two packages this Valentine's Day – one for romantics and another for those who might need a little more help in the love department.

“Hotel Andaluz is the ideal backdrop for a romantic getaway,” said Howard Jacobs, General Manager. “With these two distinct packages, we're offering something for those couples who could benefit from a little support, while still catering to couples looking for a world-class Valentine's Day experience.”

For those romantics, the Romance Package starts at $299 and includes:



Champagne Upon Arrival

Truffles

Dinner for two in Lucia – Voted Albuquerque's best Downtown Restaurant

Breakfast in Bed

Complimentary Valet Parking

2 p.m. Late Check Out

The “Couples' Therapy” package was designed for couples looking to rekindle the flame. Priced at $549, this includes:

A one-hour consultation with local couple's counselor in one of the intimate and art-filled private casbahs.

A couple's massage – for extra bonding time.

An intimate dinner at Lucia with a complimentary bottle of wine, in case you need to drown your sorrows.

The option of a king or two double beds, depending on how the therapy session ends.

To book your Valentine's Day package, visit http://www.hotelandaluz.com or call 505-923-9013.

About Hotel Andaluz:

A leader in eco-friendly hotels, Hotel Andaluz has a rich history in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico. The fourth hotel ever built by Conrad Hilton, Hotel Andaluz was returned to its former glory in 2009 by current owner and local resident Gary Goodman. Hotel Andaluz is the only Historic Gold LEED Certified hotel in the Southwest and the only AAA Four Diamond Hotel in Downtown Albuquerque. With 107 rooms and suites with a variety of meetings, Hotel Andaluz is the only boutique hotel in the City Center and a popular destination for parties, business meetings and weddings.

