Dardano's Shoes Announces Semi - Annual Sale: Jan 25- Feb 24th, 2013

Dardano's Shoes, the family owned and operated shoe store in Denver, Colorado, has just announced their 2013 semi-annual shoe sale. From January 25th – February 24th, customers can save up to 50% off select merchandise, including popular winter shoes, boots and athletic shoes and dress shoes for women and men.

Dardano's Shoes, the family owned and operated shoe store in Denver, Colorado, has just announced their 2013 semi-annual shoe sale. From January 25th – February 24th, customers can save up to 50% off select merchandise, including popular winter shoes, boots and athletic shoes and dress shoes for women and men.

Select products in the online shoe store are marked down as much as 50%, and customers can save an additional $5.00 on their online purchase by using the discount code YOU13.

Dardano's carries over 13,000 unique products in their online shoe store, including shoes, handbags, wallets, socks, accessories and a full selection of shoe care products. Popular brands include Dansko, Naot, Keen, UGG and Urban Oxide handbags, among others. Operating in Denver, Colorado for over 70 years, Dardano's Shoes has built a reputation for excellent prices, customer service and is renowned for their shoe repair expertise, having one of the largest shoe repair facilities in the country.

"When you purchase shoes from Dardano's you are supporting a family owned business that has been operating in Denver, Colorado since 1938. At Dardano's Shoes you'll find one of the largest and best selections of comfort footwear with over 60 quality brands from all over the world. We take pride in our customer service and will do what it takes to make sure that every customer is happy and confident with their purchases.” said Dave Dardano, owner and president of Dardano's Shoes.

Custom Shoe Fitting and Orthotics: Specializing in foot comfort, Dardano's offers an entire department dedicated to providing customers with a solution to help minimize foot discomfort and maximize the performance of their feet. Here you will find a large selection of comfort aids and insoles, prescription shoe modifications services, and their full-time Certified Pedorthist specializing in foot evaluations and custom made orthotics.

About Dardano's Shoes: Frank Dardano opened his first shoe repair shop in downtown Denver in 1938. Seventy-plus years, four generations, and a large expansion in footwear retail later, the business Dardano's Shoes remains strong and alive today.

Today the business is actively operated by Owner and President Dave Dardano, brother Joe Dardano, and Dave's three children Ryan, Brittany and Dillon. Together, the Dardano family is committed to offering exceptional customer service, expert repair craftsmanship, and the highest quality of comfort footwear.

Dardano's has a fantastic staff of friendly, knowledgeable, and skilled fit professionals that will take the time to assist you with whatever footwear needs you may have. Along with great footwear, we also feature a wide variety of accessories including handbags, wallets, socks, and a full selection of shoe care products.

The Dardano Family would like to express our sincerest thanks to all of our customers who have supported our local family owned business through the years. We appreciate your patronage and look forward to many more years of serving you!

Dardano's Shoes

1550 S. Colorado Blvd.

Denver, CO 80222

Phone: (303) 692-9355

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebDenver_Shoes/shoe_sale/prweb10360181.htm