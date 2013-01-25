Brightwater Senior Living of Riverbend Is Moving Forward in Sponsorship of the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan's Walk for Memories

Brightwater Senior Living of Riverbend, located in Regina, is proud to move forward with sponsorship of this weekend's upcoming Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan's Walk for Memories. Brightwater, who experienced a short delay in construction due to a construction fire in December, is also excited to move forward with building Regina's newest memory care community dedicated to serving seniors living with memory loss.

Brightwater Senior Living of Riverbend is under construction with completion set for summer 2013. Even though Brightwater experienced this construction delay, Brightwater is proud to move forward with the sponsorship of this important event. Dementia and Alzheimer's disease has increased in Saskatchewan. Proceeds from the Walk for Memories will go towards research in hopes for a cure.

Sunday, January 27, 2013

Regina Fieldhouse

12:30pm – 1:30pm Registration

1:30pm – 3:00pm Walk

For More Information

http://www.alzheimer.ca/sk

1-800-263-3367

events@alzheimer.sk.ca

Brightwater will offer a memory care community focused on caring for persons with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. Brightwater is committed to the highest quality in dining experiences, health services, and activity and fitness programs in an atmosphere of casual elegance.

The community is designed in four neighborhoods to encourage a sense of family and socialization. Visual prompting cues are thoughtfully designed and located throughout the community to help residents with orientation. Retro life skill stations, which encourage involvement in familiar activities of daily living, are located throughout the common areas. Residents will enjoy the secured garden area where they can take a stroll on roundabout walking paths, or simply relax on the patio with friends.

For more information, contact Bill Horbach, RPN, Executive Director at (306) 347-7773 or visit the Reservation Trailer at 2235 Heseltine Rd. Priority Reservations are already being taken. Visit at http://www.brightwaterseniorliving.ca



