AppsPeri Announces On-Demand Hosting for Oracle JD Edwards Enterprise Applications

With years of experience in Oracle-based business solutions and technology management, AppsPeri announces application-managed services and on-demand hosting for Oracle JD Edwards Enterprise applications.

AppsPeri's AppsCompleteSM On-Demand now enables Oracle customers around the world to host, maintain and optimize their JD Edwards enterprise applications through cloud computing. Because AppsComplete is managed in AppsPeri's hybrid cloud, the company is able to keep customers up and running while providing technical support and enhancing its business consulting services.

AppsComplete offers unique solutions for specific industries through deployment planning, purchasing, shipping, installing, staff training and supporting of critical operational technologies. It is a complementary addition to AppsPeri, which hosts and manages customers' hardware operating systems and Oracle JD Edwards applications.

Tak Fujii, Chief Technology Officer at AppsPeri, believes customers who use this application solution will gain more value from their hosting and managed services. “Cutting ongoing costs such as hardware, servers, databases, colocation and elimination of the need to recruit, train and retain experienced staff typically leads to a 30% in annual savings,” Fujii says.

With a growing reputation for rapid implementation and technology consulting, AppsPeri serves small and mid-size businesses in North America, Europe and Asia focusing on the Professional Services, Manufacturing & Distribution, Food & Beverage, Agribusiness, Retail & Apparel, Engineering & Construction, Consumer Product Goods, and Life Sciences Industry.

About AppsPeri, LLC

AppsPeri is a provider of Oracle JD Edwards business applications and associated software services supported by industry specific business processes, an experienced consulting team, and a strong focus on customer care and support. AppsPeri software services include implementation, upgrade, hosting, cloud, and managed services as well as CNC professionals. AppsPeri's experienced consultants will lead your organization through the technical, organizational and process changes required to successfully implement your Oracle JD Edwards business solution. Our flexible approach enables you to select the scope of services that will meet your organization's business goals and budget.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10359851.htm