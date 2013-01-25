SBS Group Welcomes Sentinel Technology Group, Inc. to the SBS Partner Network

SBS Group is proud to announce that Sentinel Technology Group, Inc. has joined its Partner Network. Sentinel Technology Group, Inc. is now part of the SBS Eastern Region, and will be known as the SBS Group Central PA office.

SBS Group is proud to announce that Sentinel Technology Group, Inc. has joined its Partner Network. As a leading technology consulting firm, SBS Group provides accounting and business solutions to mid-sized companies through a network of regional offices across the United States. With over 25 years of successful experience in providing business management solutions, SBS Group is a Microsoft Dynamics Master VAR providing opportunities to Microsoft Dynamics partners nationwide.

Sentinel Technology Group, Inc. is now part of the SBS Eastern Region, and will be known as the SBS Group Central PA office. Since 2002, they have been an established Microsoft Dynamics NAV Solution Center, and will continue to provide ERP solutions to existing and prospective customers. SBS Group Central PA specializes in the Manufacturing, Distribution, Service and Mobile Solutions industries and also offers network integration and security solution expertise.

Jeremy Thies, Senior Director, US Dynamics Partners, Microsoft Corporation, states, “SBS Group is rapidly growing their presence as a Microsoft Dynamics Master VAR. We are excited to see the expanding interest in the Master VAR program within the Microsoft Dynamics community and look forward to its continued success.”

“We are excited to join the SBS Group Partner Network and are looking forward to a collaborative approach with SBS Group to deliver expanded solutions and services to our clients. We feel our team of hardworking professionals, combined with the national reach of SBS Group will create a synergistic approach to our tried and trusted business solutions,” states Chris Gilbert, General Manager of SBS Group Central PA.

“Expanding our Microsoft Dynamics NAV capabilities with the addition of Sentinel Technology Group is an exciting development in the continued growth of the SBS Partner Network. Through the Network, we collectively serve our clients better, not only in the East, but across the United States. The addition of Sentinel allows us to broaden and deepen our industry expertise as well as expands our solution portfolio,” states James Bowman, President of SBS Group.

About SBS Group

SBS Group provides business management solutions to mid-size companies across the country. SBS delivers its solutions and services with the industry's top technology partners including Microsoft, Sage Solutions and Acumatica. Focused on distribution, manufacturing, supply chain management, customer relationship management, financial management, project management, service management and accounting solutions, SBS Group has over 25 years of working with clients, not just for them.

The SBS team has earned an award-winning reputation, having been recognized as a Microsoft Gold Partner, Microsoft Partner of the Year (Microsoft Dynamics SL) and a 2012 Microsoft President's Club Member. The company is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey and operates other offices in New York, Boston, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Charlotte, Atlanta, Lexington, Nashville, Toledo, Indianapolis, Chicago, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Denver, Boulder, Wichita, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Albuquerque, Bakersfield, San Diego, Los Angeles, Seattle, Wichita, and now Harrisburg. For more information, please visit SBS Group's website at http://www.sbsgroupusa.com. Follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/sbsgroup and find us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/SBSGroupUSA.

