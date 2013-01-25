eTail Announces 2013 Finalists for The Annual Best-In-Class Awards

Nominated Companies including Visaprint, Tria Beauty & Gap.com.

For the third year in a row, the eTail West conference will honor winners in four categories for its “eTail Best-in-Class Awards.” The eTail Best-in-Class Awards honor retailers who have displayed marketing excellence in one of four categories: Search, Email Marketing, Mobile Commerce/Marketing and Social Media.

The eTail conference team is proud to announce that many of the nominees, including Lenovo, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Patagonia.com and Gap.com, will be speaking at the eTail West 2013 conference. The conference will take place in Palm Desert, Calif. From Feb. 25 – Feb. 27, at the JW Marriott Desert Springs.

More than 100 submissions were received from retailers and technology companies eager to showcase innovative campaigns. eTail is proud to announce the finalists, selected by a panel of retail peers. Each finalist will have the chance to present their winning program as a case study during the event, will receive free conference passes and the selected winners will receive a complimentary hotel stay at the JW Marriott.

The lists of finalists includes the following companies and categories:

Mobile Commerce/Mobile Marketing Best-In-Class Award



Gap.com

Intercontinental Hotels Group

The North Face

Pizza Pizza

ShopNBC.com

Staples.com

Walmart.com

Social Media Best-In-Class Award



C Wonder

Laxworld

Patagonia.com

Sneakpeeq.com

Spreadshirt.com

Search Best-In-Class Award



Belk.com

Harry & David

Lenovo

Prezzybox

Vistaprint

Email Marketing Best-In-Class Award



Chaparral Motorsports

Cooking.com

Isotoner

Shoe Carnival

Tria Beauty

Vistaprint

For more information about the awards program can be found here: http://www.wbresearch.com/etailusawest/awards.aspx.

About eTail:

eTail is a conference series held bi-annually in the United States, as well as internationally, offering best practices and tactical strategies presented by retail innovators from every facet of the industry. It is the premier multi-channel and online retail conference dedicated to supporting the growth of the retail industry through high-level networking and extensive thought leadership. More information about the eTail conference can be found at http://www.etailwest.com.

About WBR:

WBR is the world's biggest large-scale conference company and part of the PLS group, one of the world's leading providers of strategic business intelligence with 16 offices worldwide. Our conference divisions consistently out perform their industry sector competitors on the quality of the events we produce and the relationships we nurture with both delegates and sponsors. Every year over 10,000 senior executives from Fortune 1000 companies attend over 60 annual conferences – a true ‘who's who' of today's corporate world. From Automotive events in Bucharest to Logistics conferences in Arizona and Finance summits in Hong Kong, WBR is dedicated to exceeding the needs of its customers around the world.

