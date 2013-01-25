FreeWebsite.com User Creates Website to Save Baby's Life

Massachusetts woman uses free website to raise money to bring 6-month-old Pakistani baby to Boston for lifesaving heart surgery.

FreeWebsite.com user Christine Muratore, of Bridgewater, MA, created a free website to help raise money to bring 6-month-old baby Zebaan Khattak to Boston for a lifesaving heart surgery.

Muratore met Zeeban's mother, Saleem Khattak, while plying virtual poker online, and quickly formed a friendship with the woman. After learning Khattak's son was born with a complete atrioventricular septal defect (holes between the upper and lower chambers of the heart) and that doctors in both Pakistan and India refused to perform the risky operation, Muratore decided to help raise money to bring the infant to Boston for surgery.

Muratore has arranged for pediatric heart surgeon Dr. Ditaram Emani at Children's Hospital Boston to perform the operation at a discounted rate. Despite the discount though, Zeeban's family cannot afford the remaining $208,956 that is due up front for the surgery and hospital stay.

Along with acting as mediator between Khattak's family and Children's Hospital, Muratore has also set up a website with a PayPal link to accept donations to help cover the expenses.

In addition to providing the free website Muratore is using to promote her cause, website provider FreeWebsite.com also made a donation to help bring baby Zebaan to Boston.

Those interested in following the story or making a donation can visit Muratore's website at: http://SaveBabyZebaansHeart.freewebsite.com.

