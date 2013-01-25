Lightning Labels Recommends Using Photos On Labels To Communicate With Consumers

Lightning Labels issues industry marketing tips, reminding manufacturers and designers that pictures can speak louder than words on stickers and labels

Lightning Labels, a custom label and sticker printing leader, encourages manufacturers to consider incorporating illustrations into label design to catch shoppers' attention and communicate information more effectively to consumers.

Incorporating images into a product's packaging can serve a variety of purposes. Marketing professionals know that too much text can overwhelm consumers reading labels. Adding photos, logos and other visual components can attract shoppers. Whether perusing products online or aimlessly strolling down store aisles, consumers are more likely to pay attention to bold, unique images on labels than basic text.

"Manufacturers have more options than ever before, thanks to the advancement of digital printing and budget-friendly label options, but more should incorporate pictures and high-quality graphics on labels," says Lightning Labels Production Manager Julie Mcculley. "Not only will this grab a target audience's attention away from competitors' products, but these labels can be incorporated into a company's marketing strategy to create a more comprehensive branding plan."

Because packaging should reflect the quality of the product, images can give consumers a better idea of what a product is all about.

Images can play a vital role on nutraceutical labels, especially when they illustrate warnings and make the manufacturer appear more credible in the eyes of the consumer.

A recent study on tobacco warning labels proves the effectiveness of incorporating visual elements into product packaging. Researchers at the University of South Carolina compared the effect of words-only warnings and labels that featured images on consumers. Study respondents found the pictures much more credible than the plain texts, according to U.S. News.

Digital Label Printing Makes Incorporating Images Affordable and Easy:

Lightning Labels' digital label printing can help businesses promote products and inform consumers effectively at a great price. When manufacturers had to rely on printing plates for labels and stickers, a film and plate had to be created for each label color. After mounting each film onto a cylinder and lining them up according, the labels would finally be ready to print, and it was by no means budget-friendly.

Digital printing has since replaced that archaic process, making custom packaging and label-making easier and more affordable than ever for businesses of all sizes. With today's technology, labels can be printed in any color, and high-quality images come out clear and clean.

Marketers may want a way to test various images to find custom labels and sticker designs that most effectively reaches the product's target audience. Digital printing makes ordering small batches affordable, so businesses can test product labels before ordering mass quantities. In addition, Lightning Labels can print multiple designs and can work with every unique manufacturer to find the perfect style and colors to complement the labels' images.

Two Ways To Choose The Right Images for Your Stickers and Labels:

As manufacturers decide which illustrations best reflect their brand and products, here are some factors to keep in mind:

1. Choose Images That Can Be Understood On Product Labels From Afar

It's important to remember that product labels are relatively small. No matter how visually stimulating an image is, if it's too detailed to be understood from several feet away or through a computer screen, it may confuse consumers. It's a good idea to keep images simple, but bold. The most simple brand logos are usually the ones consumers remember most.

2. Get Creative To Stand Out Online And In Stores

Producers and companies want their products to stand out from competitors, both online and in stores. Unique, intriguing photos can attract consumers and make them pick up a product or click a link for more information. Consider altering image colors and photo size to achieve a fresh look.

