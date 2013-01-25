SuperME Saves the Day at The New York International Gift Fair: Superhero-Inspired Products Offer Fun Options For Expressive Kids

SuperME, a line of superhero-themed bags for kids, will showcase its unique and functional accessories at the New York International Gift Fair taking place January 26-30 in New York City.

SuperME Cape Backpacks - Transforming quickly into a superhero accessory with a cape that appears from a hidden pocket, these bags are lightweight, water-resistant and superhero-strong. Sleek and stylish, these backpacks empower children to show off their personal style

SuperME Messenger Bags - A hands-free way for children to carry their own lunch and gear these messenger bags come to the rescue during even the most active times of day

SuperME Utility Pouches - The perfect accessory for carrying small items such as snacks, change or a toy, these pouches are perfect for the jet-setting superhero who likes to travel light

SuperME Patches - A great way for kids to personalize their bags with symbols of their achievements and hobbies these patches are easy to update, customizable and a great way to keep up with a child's ever-changing interests

“SuperME is a line of fun and practical products that will surely fly off retailers' shelves,” said Daphne Kaufer, Co-Founder of SuperME. “Great for parents and kids alike, these bags serve multiple purposes and at a reasonable price point, we are confident that retailers will be happy with how their customers react. We are looking forward to establishing more relationships with retailers throughout the U.S. and look forward to their feedback.”

Products are available in five color combinations and retail beginning at $20. SuperME will be exhibiting at booth #1962. For more information visit http://www.supermehero.com.

About SuperME

SuperME is a line of superhero-inspired bags including cape backpacks and messenger bags. Based in San Francisco, the company was founded in 2012 by two super moms, Daphne Kaufer and Rena Stern. The inspiration for SuperME came from their children, who love dressing up and carrying their own bags to school, the park, on day trips and even on vacation. The goal of SuperME is to create a line of functional products that are fun to play with and reflect the uniqueness of each child. For more information please visit http://www.supermehero.com.

