Seated-Rolling Walker Designed by the Merry Walker Corporation Now Offered by Rehabmart.com

Rehabmart.com, an online e-commerce company that sells rehabilitation and medical supplies, has joined into a distribution collaboration with the Merry Walker Corporation to offer their Merry Motivator® Rolling Walker to a wider consumer audience. Headquartered in Mundelein, Illinois, the Merry Walker Corporation develops, designs and manufactures durable medical equipment (DME) specifically designed to help users with physical challenges to become more ambulatory and mobile. They strive to provide their end users with the highest quality and functional medical assistive devices to help all users reach the highest level of walking, an activity that is vital to preventing further disease and physical impairment. Used in hospitals, nursing homes, rehabilitation facilities and in-home care throughout the country, the products from Merry Walker include a wide assortment of canes, ambulation devices, carts, standers and walkers.

As a seated-rolling walker solution that can be utilized by any user typically unable to get from a sit to stand position, or who usually requires the assistance of two people in order to walk, the Merry Motivator® from Merry Walker replaces the need for 'geriatric' chairs and recliners by providing the user the opportunity to foot pedal across the floor. This self-rehabilitation is comfortably and easily accomplished from the seated position of the walker, and helps to rebuild lower leg muscles while pulling against the front cross arm also enhances upper body strength. The U-shaped, non-tip base is connected to the frame top chair, providing adjustable height options with a non-rotating pneumatic lift. Four rotating twin wheel casters provide ease of movement across the floor, offering two lock and two non-lock casters for additional stability while the walker is stationary.

The Merry Motivator® also features a washable, narrow cushioned seat to help prevent pressure ulcers, along with a washable back, side pouch, frame and 'Vee' safety belt. A front, swing-away cross bar adds another layer of security, but can be swung out of the way for eating and other activities. “We are very excited to introduce more consumers to the fabulous benefits of the Merry Motivator® Seated-Rolling Walker from the Merry Walker Corporation,” said Hulet Smith, OTR/L, MBA and CEO of Rehabmart. “This mobility device is perfect for any individual who cannot use a typical walker because of challenges presented with walking or sit to stand positions. The Merry Motivator® decreases the possibility of edema and joint contractures through the exercise and rehabilitation it provides the user, aiding in functional restoration and upper and lower body strength. We are proud to offer this and all of the great DME products from Merry Walker to our customers at Rehabmart.com.”

About Rehabmart.com:

As an Occupational Therapist, the founder of Rehabmart, Hulet Smith, has the breadth of knowledge and experience necessary to match the needs of his customers with the very latest innovative products in the field of medical supplies and rehabilitation equipment. As a parent of special needs children, he has a personal interest in finding the best products to improve the lives of those who are disabled and medically challenged. Rehabmart.com is committed to provide superior customer service, competitive pricing and exceptional product offerings.

