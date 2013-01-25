Waterfront Properties' Jupiter Island Real Estate to be Site of Charity Benefit

A private golf club on Estrada Road will welcome supporters of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County.

On Jan. 31, 2013, the signature event of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County will unfold on the seaside splendor that is Jupiter Island. The 19th-annual benefit not only will bring elegance and glamor to the Treasure Coast fundraising scene, but also much-needed funds to a deserving children's charity.

Guests, many of whom are clients of Waterfront Properties and Club Communities, will enjoy an exquisite dinner, dancing to an orchestra, and live and silent auctions at the picturesque Jupiter Island location. Jupiter Island bridges Palm Beach and Martin counties and is filled with oceanfront property for sale. There also are homes for sale on the Intracoastal Waterway that offer stunning sunset views.

Among the amazing auction items so far are vacation packages, jewelry, women's accessories and artwork, as well as dining experiences. Among the restaurants offering bids is The River House, near Harbour Point Marina in North Palm Beach.

Proceeds from the auction, ticket sales and donations that come in during the evening's festivities will cover program costs and operating expenses for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County's five branches, which serve nearly 1,500 youths throughout the Hobe Sound and Stuart areas.

Sponsorships are available on multiple levels, including Exclusive Presenting Sponsor, Live Auction Sponsor, Silent Auction Sponsor and Corporate Program Sponsor. All sponsors will receive recognition for their generosity in the Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County newsletter. Waterfront Properties sponsors many events throughout the region and has reaped the rewards that come from showcasing its brand to thousands.

The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County is to enable children of all ages to reach their fullest potential by providing them with a safe environment in which they can learn, grow and prosper.

Tickets cost $500. For information, call 772-545-1255.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10359173.htm