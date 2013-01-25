SafetySkills®, a Leading Online Health and Safety Training Provider, Offers Online Training Courses on Creating an Influenza Plan and Flu Prevention for the Workplace

Keep employees healthy with flu prevention training from SafetySkills®.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that this year's flu season is expected to be one of the worst the country has seen in 10 years. OSHA is encouraging employers to have a plan in place in case of a pandemic flu outbreak. According to OSHA.gov, during a pandemic, transmission can be anticipated in the workplace, not only from patient to workers in health care settings, but also among co-workers in general work settings. A pandemic would cause high levels of illness, death, social disruption, and economic loss. Prepare yourself and your workplace with SafetySkills online training courses featuring topics such as Influenza Pandemic Planning for Business, Influenza Prevention and Flu Symptoms and Prevention Strategies for Employees and Business Owners. The SafetySkills® Influenza Pandemic Planning for Business online course is designed to educate employers and employees over the hazards of exposure to influenza and how to create a pandemic influenza plan and the importance of following such a plan. In the SafetySkills® Influenza Prevention online course, the Learner will have displayed the ability to recognize the means by which influenza is spread and recommended measures to prevent its spread. The course is based upon OSHA and CDC guidelines and is designed to educate workers over the risks of exposure to influenza, especially for medical personnel. The SafetySkills® Flu Symptoms and Prevention Strategies for Employees and Business Owners online course provides employees, managers and other interested parties basic information about influenza viruses. The course covers the basics of flu infection, its spreading mechanisms, and infection prevention strategies. For more information on these online safety training courses and others, please visit http://safetyskills.com/.

