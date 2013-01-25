Transvaginal Mesh Lawsuits Mount, As Wright & Schulte LLC Files New Vaginal Mesh Lawsuit in American Medical Systems Litigation

Transvaginal Mesh Complaint Alleges American Medical Systems' MiniArc Sling Caused Plaintiff to Suffer Serious and Life-Altering Trans Vaginal Mesh Complications.

Wright & Schulte LLC, a leading nationwide defective medical device lawyer, has filed another transvaginal mesh lawsuit in the American Medical Systems, Inc., Pelvic Repair Systems Products Liability Litigation (MDL No. 2325) now underway in U.S. District Court, Southern District of West Virginia. The new vaginal mesh lawsuit was filed on behalf of an Illinois woman who had American Medical Systems' MiniArc Sling implanted in October 2011. (Case No. 2:13-cv-00198).

The complaint is one of numerous vaginal mesh and bladder mesh lawsuits Wright & Schulte LLC has filed in the Southern District of West Virginia against American Medical Systems and other transvaginal mesh manufacturers allegedly due to vaginal mesh complications.

Trans Vaginal Mesh Complications And The FDA

On October 20, 2008, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Public Heath Notification advising it had received more than 1,000 complaints over a three year period relating to transvaginal mesh products. In a second Public Health Notification issued on July 13, 2011, the FDA noted that it had received a total of 2,864 additional reports of complications. The agency concluded that serious injuries associated with surgical mesh for transvaginal repair of pelvic organ prolapse, were “not rare,” and further advised that transvaginal prolapse repair with mesh “does not improve symptomatic results or quality of life over traditional non mesh repair.”

In September of 2011, an FDA advisory panel advised that vaginal mesh used in pelvic organ prolapse repair should be reclassified as a high-risk medical device, which would subject the devices to more regulatory scrutiny. In January 2012, the FDA ordered the manufacturers of transvaginal mesh products to conduct post-market safety studies of the devices to help the agency better understand their safety profile.

Trans Vaginal Mesh Lawsuits Due To Complications

Since the FDA issued its warnings on transvaginal mesh, thousands of women have filed lawsuits against the manufacturers of these devices. In addition to the American Medical Systems litigation, four other pelvic mesh litigations are underway in the Southern District of West Virginia, including:

In re: Boston Scientific Corp., Pelvic Repair System Products Liability Litigation (MDL No. 2326);

In re: C. R. Bard, Inc. Pelvic System Products Liability Litigation (MDL 2187);

In re: Ethicon, Inc., Pelvic Repair System Products Liability Litigation (MDL No. 2327); and

In Re: Coloplast Corp. Pelvic Support System Products Liability Litigation (MDL No. 2387).

Court documents indicate that the first trial in those litigations, involving C.R. Bard pelvic mesh, is scheduled to begin next month.

Filing A Trans Vaginal Mesh Lawsuit or Bladder Mesh Lawsuit

Wright & Schulte LLC, a leading defective medical device law firm, is dedicated to the belief that America's legal system should work for the people.

