RecordAccount.com Performs Massive Database Update As New Records Become Available

The new year has made many new records publicly available, and the company is incorporating them into their lookup service.

RecordAccount.com is in the process of overhauling their public record database in order to provide consumers with even more up to date search information, company officials said.

“While we try to update our database on a daily basis several times a year, massive amounts of new data become available,” company spokesman Josh Fraser said. “January is one of those times. Millions of new records were recently released, and we're working hard to make them available quickly.”

Fraser said the database update is ongoing but should be completed within the next week. The update comes as many courthouses and department of motor vehicle offices make their year-end data available for the first time.

“This rush of new data and records is, of course, a challenge,” Fraser said. “But our IT department is more than up to the task. We have additional servers available and expect the data transfer to be swift and bug-free.”

The update will allow consumers to have access to more records than before and provide them with the latest information possible.

“Many public record lookup companies phase in these data drops over the course of the year,” Fraser said. “But we don't think that would be fair to our customers. That's why we have brought in additional staff on a temporary basis to make sure this information is available on our search service in a matter of days instead of weeks or months.”

The next scheduled large scale data drop is scheduled for April, Fraser said, when government agencies release records from the first quarter of 2013.

“We are ready now and we will be ready then,” Fraser said. “Data isn't any use to anyone if it isn't up to date.”

About RecordAccount.com:

RecordAccount.com is a public records hub for judgement checks, warrant checks, and other criminal background checks. Search a U.S. database full of millions of names to find that individual that needs a full account of their background record.

