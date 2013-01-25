Freya Launch Global Year-Long Lingerie Campaign, 365 Days of Deco

Freya lingerie are celebrating their best-selling bra collection, Deco, with the launch of a new global campaign 365 Days of Deco, which will run throughout 2013. The Deco range offers lingerie solutions for any look and Freya intend to show how Deco can allow women to wear whatever they want.

Freya, who provides fashionable and perfectly fitting lingerie, swimwear and sports bras, have launched the 365 Days of Deco campaign to demonstrate how the range can be worn any day, under any outfit. At the heart of the campaign is a dedicated microsite, freyadeco365.com, which features a gallery offering an in-depth look at all the bras in the collection. Visitors can watch a video showing how Deco can suit their style no matter what the season, while the mobile microsite is available in four languages and integrated with Facebook.

The campaign also sees the launch of the Deco Style Wall, where fans can win prizes by showing their style and talking about how Deco supports their outfit. Fans from anywhere in the world can upload a photo of themselves in a favourite look, either wearing Deco under their outfit, or with a comment on which Deco bra they'd choose for that look. Freya will then select shots to feature on the Style Wall. The chosen entrants could also appear in one of the quarterly campaign adverts, with the chance to win a Deco set, the entire Deco collection or a £1,000 shopping spree with a stylist.

Freya launched Deco in 2009 and since then, the brand has sold over 300,000 bras. Freya attributes this success to the design's smooth seam-free cups and supportive fit.

Ann-Marie Manley, from Freya lingerie said: “Ask anyone the bra they associate with Freya, and Deco will be their answer. Whilst the lingerie market is flooded with T-shirt bras, many women that have a cup size larger than a B or C really struggle to find an everyday solution that offers them amazing support and is versatile enough to wear over and over again under every outfit.

What makes Deco different to others is the size ranges it's available in, going from a 28-38” back and all the way up to a GG cup – Deco offers the perfect answer for those that have a fuller bust. A bra which gives you amazing shape and support can really make a massive difference to your outfit and boost your inner confidence. We're hoping 365 days of Deco urges women to shows women Deco can support your look under any outfit 365 days of the year.”

365 days of Deco will be running until December 2013. Entrants can submit their photos for the Deco Style wall here http://www.freyadeco365.com



