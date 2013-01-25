What is Your Real Estate SEO Focus for 2013? Long Tail Keywords

Steve Jolly, Real Estate Broker and Owner of FastRealEstateMarketing.com, shared SEO tips for Real Estate Professional and Small Business Owners.

SEO changes were overwhelming in 2012. Google changed their algorithm thirty seven times last year with Panda, Penguin and other updates. For Real Estate Professionals and Small Business Owners, the area with the most opportunities for these is long tail keywords.

Many consider long yail keywords to contain 3 or more words. For example, “Nashville Real Estate Brokers” and “123 Main Street Brentwood TN” are examples of Long Tail Keywords that are commonly used in online searches.

Why focus on long tail in 2013?

Several recent studies have shown that 90% or more of the recent search visitors to a website used long tail keywords. The sites include Real Estate, Marketing and Analytics firms. Short tail keywords are costly to rank, take more time and have more competition. These trends hold firms for both organic and PPC search results. This is the reason long tail keywords are so attractive to the Real Estate Agent or Small Business Owner.

Long tail keywords tend to have higher conversion rates than short tail. People who are further along in the buying process will search with more specificity. Recent trends show long tail searches are being used at an increasing rate across the board.

How to get long tail search traffic?

Rich content with in-depth posts is the best way for most professionals to get long tail traffic. This content will draw traffic with higher rankings and more long tail keyword opportunities.

A recent study shows that the average first page search result had between 2000 and 2500 words per page. As the rank of the search result decreased; so did the average number of words per page. With more than 2000 words per page, the potential for long tail search results increases tremendously.

Indexable IDX is the second best way for Real Estate Professionals to increase their long tail search visits. Search Engines can see the data inside of an Indexable IDX system. All of that valuable MLS data is now additional opportunities for long tail search results. It is possible to double organic search traffic with Indexable IDX.

Interested individuals should click here for more information on Long Tail Keywords.

Steve Jolly is a Real Estate Broker in Nashville, TN and owner of FastRealEstateMarketing.com. FastRealEstateMarketing focuses on helping Real Estate Professionals with Wordpress Websites, Amazing Content, Powerful Marketing and Generating Traffic.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10358902.htm