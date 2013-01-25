New Family Dental Practice Opens in Johns Creek, Georgia

Husband and wife team, Drs. Lydia and Randy Muccioli, have opened a comprehensive, family dental practice in Johns Creek, Georgia. Muccioli Dental serves children and adults from Johns Creek, Duluth and Alpharetta with complete pediatric, preventive, restorative and cosmetic dental care.

Drs. Lydia and Randy Muccioli of Johns Creek, Georgia are proud to announce the opening of their comprehensive, family dental practice, Muccioli Dental. Muccioli Dental is conveniently located in Johns Creek Medical Pavilion, directly across from the Emory Johns Creek Hospital, and serves adults of all ages as well as children with complete pediatric, preventive, restorative and cosmetic dental care.

Muccioli Dental is proud to be one of a handful of dental practices in Johns Creek and all of the Atlanta area that has a Prosthodtontist on staff. Dr. Randy Muccioli is specially trained to provide complex restorative, esthetic and cosmetic dental services including crowns and bridges, inlays/onlays, porcelain veneers, removable complete and partial dentures, dental implants and full mouth rehabilitation. Muccioli Dental is also one of the few dental practices that features an on-site dental laboratory for the fabrication of dental restorations. This on-site dental laboratory enables them to offer a more accurate, streamlined process for their patients and allows them to ensure the highest quality standards for all or their dental restorations. Having both a General Dentist and a Prosthodontic Specialist on staff enables Muccioli Dental to meet the diverse and expanding needs of the growing population of north Georgia.

Drs. Lydia and Randy Muccioli moved to Johns Creek, Georgia after completing distinguished dental careers with the United States military. They chose Johns Creek to make their home due to the many amenities and excellent quality of life it offers to families with young children. They are looking forward to raising their family in Johns Creek and to becoming long-term, active members of the community. Their practice is strategically located in an already thriving medical community that has grown in response to a continually increasing population.

About Muccioli Dental:

Muccioli Dental is a comprehensive, family dental practice offering a full range of pediatric, general, restorative and cosmetic dental services for children and adults of all ages. Drs. Randy and Lydia Muccioli have worked hard to create a dental practice that provides state-of-the-art dental care in an environment that is warm and relaxing for patients. Muccioli Dental is currently accepting new patients and welcomes families with and without dental insurance coverage. If you would like to get more information about Muccioli Dental and the services they provide, please call their office at 678-389-9955.

