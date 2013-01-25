PropertyOwner.us.org Adds More Customer Service Team Members to Their Staff

To intercept as much phone traffic as possible, PropertyOwner.us.org has added more customer service call center representatives.

Customer service is of high priority for property estimate website PropertyOwner.us.org. Providing support for the search services requires a large team of thoroughly trained professionals which will supply the proper amount of customer service needed for consumers using the website.

A property owner search can include many details about a home such as estimates, tax records, previous owners, flood damage, mortgage calculations and other powerful public records.

To help customer through this searching process or to answer any questions the website has hired on more customer service agents to help hold times decrease and client satisfaction increase.

The addition of customer service agents to the PropertyOwner.us.org call centers will allow clients to reach a representative within minutes. These agents can answer questions about account details, property owner report status, and can even offer a refund if customers are dissatisfied with services.

Customer Service Manager Josh Fraser commented on the addition of professionals to the company's team: "More customer service agents means less call wait times and improved productivity for our call centers. This will in turn make our customers a lot happier when they can get in contact with a PropertyOwner.us.org agent almost immediately. We are looking to open more call centers around the U.S. soon and look forward to helping our customers receive the best possible service they can."

For any questions or comments regarding property owner customer service, Mr. Fraser can be reached via email at josh(at)propertyowner(dot)us(dot)org. The toll free line to get in touch with the website's customer service team is 1-866-434-4253.

About PropertyOwner.us.org:

PropertyOwner.us.org was created to serve the needs of homeowners and real estate investors looking to find the values of homes or other properties. Through an extensive property owner search millions of housing records can be found with a simple address look up.

