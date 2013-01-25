Harris-Mann Climatology Warns of More Devastating Drought in the U.S.

Harris-Mann Climatology, a long-range weather, commodity and stock forecasting service, predicts an extended period of drought across much of the central and southwestern U.S. throughout the spring season.

Harris-Mann Climatology's annual spring outlook indicates a very good chance of an extended drought period across the U.S. Great Plains and at least the western Midwest through at least the spring season of 2013. It's possible that this severe drought, the worst since the 1930s, may extend well into the summer growing period, especially west of the Mississippi River. Harris-Mann Climatology is also predicting the southwestern corner of the nation will be exceptionally dry and hot from late May until at least the mid to late summer ‘monsoon' season.

According to Meteorologist Randy Mann, “sea-surface temperatures in the south-central Pacific Ocean are showing indications cooling over the next several months. Since late 2012, ocean waters were in a ‘La Nada,' or in-between the warmer El Nino and cooler La Nina sea-surface temperature event. However, a new La Nina often leads to drier and warmer than normal weather east of the Rockies during the spring and summer seasons, as was the case in 2012. Overall weather patterns have been influenced by several moderate to strong La Nina events since 2007. These forecasts have already been incorporated into our free monthly long-range outlooks for thousands of U.S. and world cities.”

The drought pattern of 2012 was compared to the devastating droughts of the 1930s ‘Dust Bowl' era and was also as severe as dry periods of the 1950s. Data from the U.S. Drought Monitor still shows ‘extreme' to ‘exceptional' drought conditions across much of the Great Plains and the western Corn Belt. Even parts of Georgia and the Carolinas are experiencing very dry weather.

Long-term Climatologist and forecaster Cliff Harris says, “the continued dryness will likely lead to even higher grain and soybean prices later this year. None of the areas effected by drought are expected to see any significant relief anytime soon, especially with colder ocean temperatures near the Equator.”

Harris-Mann Climatology predicts this current drought pattern may be the costliest U.S. natural disaster of 2012 and 2013 as damage estimates could be near $200 billion, even more costly than Hurricane Sandy.

“We're still in a pattern of wild weather ‘extremes,' the worst in more than 1,000 years, since the days of Leif Ericsson. For example, 2012 was the warmest year ever for the U.S., but on January 22, 2013, there was a record for the most ice and snow across the Northern Hemisphere continent.” according to Harris.

