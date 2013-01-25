Configure One Walks the Walk for Keith Mfg. Co.

Leading innovator in material handling technology selects Concept to replace disparate systems and streamline their quote-to-production process

Configure One™, a leading provider of web-based product configurator and quotation software for manufacturing companies, today announced that KEITH Mfg. Co.— an innovator in material handling technology and creators of the WALKING FLOOR® system—selected Configure One's Concept Enterprise Product Configurator® after a comprehensive evaluation.

Known worldwide for its WALKING FLOOR® system, KEITH Mfg. Co had struggled for many years with a variety of disparate systems to handle quotations. The company decided new product configuration software was required to streamline their entire quote-order process.

“Although each system uses the same technology, our products contain many different options,” said Ken Stout, Vice President of Operations. “Currently, we use a large, complicated spreadsheet with several macros and a variety of estimating methods to generate a quote. This makes it very difficult to coordinate all the activities and ensure the information flows smoothly to the appropriate departments.”

After examining a variety of different software products, KEITH selected Configure One's Concept Enterprise Product Configurator®. According to Stout, it was the combination of the right product and very knowledgeable people that sealed the deal. “Our initial strategy was to evaluate partners of our existing ERP vendor, but we didn't find anything that met our requirements. We then broadened our search and found Configure One. Right from the start, we felt very comfortable with both the product and the people we met from Configure One.”

Stout is looking forward to receiving many benefits from implementing Concept. “Today, generating bills of material for a configured product like the WALKING FLOOR® system is very time consuming. We expect that with Concept we will be able to generate accurate bills of material and production documents very quickly, and our longer-term plans are to integrate that data into our ERP system. In addition, by allowing only valid configurations, we expect that Concept will reduce the number of errors throughout the order entry process and eliminate the re-keying of data from one system to another.”

“We are very pleased that KEITH Mfg. Co. has chosen Configure One to help streamline their quote-to-production process,” said Ron Mouw, Configure One's Vice President of Business Development. “This is just another example where Configure One's growing reputation as a leader in the product configurator market led to the initial inquiry. We hope to add KEITH Mfg. to Configure One's growing number of successful truck and trailer configurator equipment examples.”

About Configure One

Configure One is a leading provider of web-based product configurator and quotation software. Configure One's Concept Enterprise Product Configurator® is an enterprise application that enables companies to efficiently sell and process orders for configurable, multi-option, and customizable products and services. Configure One's customers are able to increase revenues while reducing costs by automating much of the sales, order entry, and engineering processes. Customers include industry leaders such as ABB, Alstom, Emerson Electric, Danaher, Dover Corporation, General Dynamics, ITW (Illinois Tool Works), Leggett & Platt, Masonite Corporation, Mitsubishi, Otis Elevator, Stanley Black & Decker, and Sumitomo.

About KEITH Mfg. Co.

KEITH Mfg. Co. is an innovator in material handling technology, providing storage and conveying solutions to a wide variety of industries. The evolution of the KEITH® WALKING FLOOR® system began more than 50 years ago, when the company first entered the material handling industry by creating equipment for the agriculture industry. In the 1970's, the company introduced the first commercially viable, reciprocating slat unloader under the WALKING FLOOR® brand name. Today, it sells its WALKING FLOOR system internationally.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10358682.htm