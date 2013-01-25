First Choice Emergency Room Upgrades Flower Mound, Texas Site

First Choice Emergency Room Celebrates New Facility Opening.

First Choice Emergency Room, the leading freestanding emergency room system in the United States, relocated its original facility today. The Flower Mound facility is now located half a mile down the road at 2650 Flower Mound Road and is open 24 hours, 7 days per week.

“We are very excited to move into our new facility, where we will continue to provide the highest quality emergency medical care to our neighbors in Flower Mound,” said Dr. Greg Rab, Facility Medical Director of the Flower Mound facility.

To celebrate the new facility, First Choice Emergency Room hosted an event yesterday including a ribbon cutting and tours of the new facility. First Choice Emergency Room also donated $5,000 to Christian Community Action (CCA).

“We are so grateful for First Choice ER's donation, which will be used to assist patients with purchasing their prescribed medications,” said Dr. Cynthia Muller, CCA Medical Director. “CCA provides medical and dental healthcare services to Adults in Denton County who have no access to medical or dental insurance and do not qualify for Medicaid or Medicare.”

All First Choice Emergency Room facilities are equipped with state of the art diagnostic technology, including CT scanners, digital x-ray and ultrasound, as well as on-site COLA and CLIA accredited laboratories to handle emergency needs on the spot.

For more information on the new Flower Mound facility, visit http://www.fcer.com/locations/dallas-map/flower-mound/.

About First Choice Emergency Room

First Choice Emergency Room (http://www.FCER.com) is the nation's leading freestanding emergency room system; it is both largest and the oldest. First Choice Emergency Room is revolutionizing the delivery of emergency medical services for adult and pediatric emergencies, both major and minor. First Choice Emergency Room facilities are innovative, freestanding, and fully equipped emergency rooms with state of the art diagnostic technology (CT Scanners, Ultrasound, Digital X-ray) and on-site labs. First Choice Emergency Room was named one of the 2013 Best Companies to Work for in Texas. All First Choice Emergency Room locations are exclusively staffed with board-certified emergency physicians and emergency trained registered nurses. First Choice ER has eight locations in the Houston area, five in the Dallas/Ft Worth area and one in the Austin area. According to patient feedback collected by Press Ganey, FCER provides the highest quality emergency medical care—topping all hospital and other freestanding ER providers in its region and national ranks in the 99th percentile of patient care.

For more information call (972) 899-6103 or contact Claire(dot)Gibson(at)FCER(dot)com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebemergency-room/flower-mound/prweb10358437.htm