PropertyRecords.us.org Reacts to the White House Going Up in Value Since Obama's First Term

The White House has recently gone up in value since President Barack Obama moved in four years ago, with a price tag of $294.9 million.

According to NBC, the White House has gone up in price nearly 7 percent since President Obama moved in. When the first family moved into the residence it was estimated at $275.6 million and the price has risen to a staggering $294.9 million.

PropertyRecord.com representatives commented on the rise in price for 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.: "We see housing prices rise and fall, and even the White House shows the ups and downs of the real estate market. Though this is the home of the President of the United States it can be valued just like any other home in America."

The PropertyRecord.com allows home buyers and sellers to tap into the real estate market by checking the value of any property in the U.S. From Washington, D.C. presidential houses to small town Kentucky residences, any home value can be looked up.

The home value website contains thousands of property records and can help real estate buyers and investors make the best possible buying decisions about a home or rental property. With the value of the White House rising it is obvious to see that real estate prices in Washington, D.C. have risen as well.

PropertyRecord.com also lets users search neighborhood statistics like foreclosures and other property evaluations to calculate the value of a property. Though home buyers may not get the chance to buy the White House anytime soon, it is possible to get a good home in a safe neighbor that will be the right investment for any real estate investor.

