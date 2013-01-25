Onseeker® Technologies Presents: Mobilize Me Monday - A One-Day Event In Houston, TX For Small Business Owners Interested In Mobile Technology

Onseeker® Technologies, one of the world's foremost app development companies, is holding a free presentation on Monday, January 28, 2013 called Mobilize Me Monday. This event is geared towards small business owners interested in mobile technology and how it relates to them and their businesses.

Onseeker's team of mobile specialists have crafted successful mobile strategies for local businesses over the past few months and are now ready to engage a larger portion of small businesses in the NW Houston area. Frank Danna, the Communications Director at Onseeker® will be presenting the information at the Mobilize Me Monday event.

"Over the past few years, small business owners have been ferociously building their companies back up after the recession," said Frank Danna. "Many of them haven't noticed the mobile revolution taking place, (as well as the number of mobile options available to them) simply because they've been hyper-focused on getting their companies back on track."

"But now, in 2013, mobile has become too big to take lightly," he continued. "There are simply too many people using smartphones, and the adoption rate is too high for businesses not to have a mobile strategy of some sort for 2013."

The hour-long seminar will cover topics ranging from mobile website development to mobile apps that business owners can use right now to increase engagement with their clients. The key focus will be presenting 'Mobile' as an ecosystem rather than a one-trick pony. It'll also include a 15 minute Q&A session.

"The word 'mobile' has become synonymous with 'easy'," mentioned David Lee, of Onseeker® Technologies. "Mobile content should be easy to find and easy to use - yet many companies are still relying on antiquated results from desktop searches. The reality is, when someone needs to find something online they'll use what they've got with them. If companies haven't created a 'mobile experience' it could mean losing that customer if information isn't available on a mobile device."

According to Flurry mobile users are now spending 127 minutes per day inside mobile apps. Last year ESPN announced that they'd be designing content for mobile devices first, further validating the importance of a high-quality mobile strategy.

"We want to bring local business owners together and help equip them for 2013", concluded Frank Danna. "The two biggest questions they usually pose are about time and money. Is this truly a viable solution, and if so - - how much does it cost?" Frank added, "At this Mobilize Me Monday event, we'll tackle these questions head on, and present a myriad of resources to help small business owners craft a mobile strategy and stay in front of customers in 2013."

The Mobilize Me Monday event is being presented by the Houston Northwest Chamber of Commerce. The event will begin at 2pm on Monday, January 28, 2013 at the Champions ESD. Please contact Sandy Barton (sandyb(at)houstonchamber(dot)org) if you're interested in attending.

To learn more about Onseeker® Technologies, please visit http://www.onseeker.com.

About Onseeker® Technologies:

Onseeker® Technologies is one of the largest mobile app developers in the United States. With over 300 apps developed and deployed they continue to provide their clients exceptional apps at remarkable prices. Onseeker® excels in providing platform based apps for radio stations, churches and ministries, authors, and sports teams. They also develop custom applications and mobile sites for companies looking to take their content and experiences mobile.

Media Contact:

Frank Danna

281-664-7951

http://www.onseeker.com

####

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10358325.htm