Product Manuals for Ladybug Vapor Steam Cleaners Now Available Online, 1-800-GO-VAPOR.com Announces

1-800-GO-VAPOR.com, an authorized dealer of Ladybug vapor steam cleaners, the world's leading brand of quality built Italian-made steam vapor sanitization systems, the only vapor steam cleaner brand to offer the proprietary patented TANCS® technology, today announced that product manuals are available on the 1-800-GO-VAPOR.com website in PDF format.

“To download a manual go to the product page for the manual you want to download and click ‘Adobe PDF user manual,' under the Extras category on the right side of the page,” says V. K. Dunlop of 1-800-GO-VAPOR.com. “The manual will either open in your web browser or Acrobat Reader. If the manual does not open in your web browser or Acrobat Reader, you need to install Acrobat Reader from the Adobe website.”

With credible scientific evidence linking chemical cleaners to cancers, learning and developmental disorders, reproductive health and fertility problems, and asthma, an increasing number of gyms and health clubs are turning to chemical-free Ladybug vapor steam cleaners.

“Don't be fooled by imitations,” says Dunlop. “Only Ladybug vapor steam cleaners offer the revolutionary TANCS® technology.”

According to Dunlop, when you unpack a TANCS®-equipped Ladybug vapor steam cleaner, you immediately notice the yellow sticker on one side that includes an EPA Establishment Number.

“Thermo Accelerated Nano Crystal Sanitization, or TANCS®, is a factory-installed internal component that modifies the crystal structure of the naturally occurring minerals in ordinary tap water to aid in the rapid destruction of microorganisms over a very broad range of pathogens,” says Dunlop. “TANCS®-equipped steam cleaners qualify as disinfection devices for the EPA.”

