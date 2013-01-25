Mspark Names Terence "Terry" LeMaster Vice President of Sales – Local Accounts

Mspark (formerly MailSouth), the largest, privately held, results-oriented marketing services provider of shared mail in the United States, today announced that Terence “Terry” LeMaster has joined the company in the newly created position of vice president of sales – local accounts.

Dan Walter, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Mspark, said, “Terry's transition into the company has been seamless since he has served Mspark in a consulting capacity for much of 2012, initially as interim chief financial officer and then focusing on special projects. His knowledge of our business model, coupled with his prior experience in the direct mail and marketing services arena, has enabled him to hit the ground running, already making improvements in the way we do business in the local accounts sales segment.”

“I am very pleased to have been made an official part of the Mspark organization and look forward to contributing to the company's continued success,” added Mr. LeMaster.

Mr. LeMaster has 25 years of business expertise of which 15 years have been dedicated to the direct mail and marketing services industry. He has held executive-level leadership positions in such companies as Valassis Communications and its entities Mail Marketing Systems, Inc. (MMSI) and MailCoups (SuperCoups), as well as Cox Target Media, the owner and franchisor of the Valpak brand.

Mr. LeMaster attended Mercer University in Macon, Ga., where he earned a bachelor of business administration degree in accounting.

About Mspark

Mspark is a leader in providing marketing services, having partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The company specializes in delivering value to consumers in smaller markets, reaching more than 23 million U.S. households in 27 states and 500+ markets with the ability to reach 98% of the households in each of its markets. Mspark's portfolio of more than 3,000 clients ranges from some of the country's largest advertisers to small local merchants and includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit http://www.mspark.com.

