Graphic Evidence implement successful social networking campaign for Pearl of Peace

Breeders of Pearl of Peace, the UK's first golden horse, employed Graphic Evidence to generate an awareness of the unique breeding and future stud services of this horse.

Creative marketing company, Graphic Evidence, has engineered an informative PR campaign on behalf of Equus Vita, breeders of the unique Pearl of Peace. Graphic Evidence created a campaign that firstly sought to educate and create an awareness of the horse's unique ‘pearl' gene; a newly mapped equine gene that results in the unusual pearl effect on the phenotype of coat colours.

As a result, the media showed a great interest in Pearl of Peace and several articles will be published in various equestrian titles in the coming months. As Pearl of Peace will be available for stud services when he reaches the age of three, the Graphic Evidence team then set their sights on educating the general public about his existence in the United Kingdom.

Targeted social networking campaigns were utilised to inform like-minded users about Pearl of Peace, and what his unique genetics meant for the future of the gene. In addition to useful information and imagery, Graphic Evidence implemented a targeted Facebook advertising campaign, which would attract users with similar interests.

Prior to the initial set up of the Facebook campaign, Pearl of Peace's newly created page had fewer than 100 followers. One week on, he had 5,000 – a number which has rapidly continued to grow each day. This figure can be largely attributed to the effectiveness of a considered and targeted advertising campaign, which promoted Pearl of Peace to users who had expressed similar interests.

Graphic Evidence have published a helpful guide on how to develop Facebook advertising to it's full potential. (link) Due to the success of Graphic Evidence's various PR campaigns, they will continue to work on behalf of the owner and breeder of Pearl of Peace.

