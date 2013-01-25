Dr. Brad Vince of Kansas City Set to Attend a Number of Prominent Conferences in Early 2013

Dr. Brad Vince of Vince & Associates Clinical Research in Kansas City, a leading provider of Phase I-III clinical trial research for the global pharmaceutical and biotech industry, has released a schedule of appearances at a number of conferences and annual meetings in the U.S. and Europe for the first part of 2013.

Dr. Brad Vince of Vince & Associates Clinical Research in Kansas City, a leading provider of Phase I-III clinical trial research for the global pharmaceutical and biotech industry, has released a schedule of appearances at a number of conferences and annual meetings in the U.S. and Europe for the first part of 2013.

“We are proud to support these various organizations and promote the exchange of ideas and provide education and growth opportunities in the pharmaceutical and life science industries,” said Dr. Brad Vince, president and medical director of Vince & Associates.

The Vince & Associates Clinical Research Conference and Meetings Schedule for Q1 of 2013 is as follows:



The 31st Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA – January 7-10

The 5th Annual Outsourcing in Clinical Trials West Coast Conference in San Francisco, CA – January 29-30

Phase I/IIa Clinical Trials 2013 Conference in London, UK – February 27-28

ASCPT 2013 Annual Meeting in Indianapolis, IN – March 5-9

Outsourcing in Clinical Trials East Coast Conference in Philadelphia, PA – March 19-20

Partnerships in Clinical Trials Conference in Orlando, FL – April 21-24

The 2013 Bio International Convention in Chicago, IL – April 22-25

The 48th Annual International Liver Congress in Amsterdam, NL – April 24-28

Dr. Bradley Vince, Founder, Medical Director, and President of Vince & Associates Clinical Research (VACR), recently presented his views on Advances and Potential Applications in Pharmacology, DMPK, and Drug Safety at the December 14th inaugural meeting of the Boston Pharmaceutical and BioScience Society in Boston.

About Vince & Associates Clinical Research

Formed in 2001, Vince & Associates Clinical Research (VACR) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive multispecialty (phase I-III) clinical trial services to the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. Its growth has been in early-phase clinical research services, particularly conducting early development trials from analgesia to Human Abuse Liability (HAL) studies. VACR specializes in sleep research, pharmaceuticals, central nervous system, and therapeutic areas including women's health, vaccines, pulmonary, infectious diseases, and metabolic disorders. Support services include clinical management, protocol design and writing, scientific, and regulatory affairs, medical report writing and project and safety management. Vince & Associates Clinical Research has 110 employees and a database of more than 50,000 study volunteers.

More Information

Additional information about Vince & Associates Clinical Research and Founder Dr. Bradley Vince of Kansas City can be found at the corporate website: http://www.vinceandassociates.com

Media Contact:

Dr. Bradley Vince

Phone: (913) 696-1601

Fax: (913) 696-1640

info(at)vinceandassociates(dot)com

http://www.vinceandassociates.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebbrad-vince/kansas-city/prweb10357906.htm