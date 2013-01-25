Alderley Edge Hotel's Chris Holland Becomes a National TV Chef

Cheshire's Alderley Edge Hotel head chef Chris Holland is about to become a national television chef as a selection of top cooking names line up for the BBC's latest ‘Great British Menu' series.

The eight-week series launches on 28 January and the North West section – featuring Chris alongside Aiden Byrne and Mary-Ellen McTague – will start on 11th February at 7.30pm

This year's theme is a celebration of the Comic Relief charity fundraising marathon and the chefs are tasked with creating playful, funny dishes inspired and judged by some of the UK's best comedians and TV comedy writers.

“It's one of the highest-pressure experiences I've ever had in a kitchen,” says Chris, head chef at the Cheshire hotel. “And competing with Aiden Byrne, who is one of the country's most experienced chefs at this competition level, made it even more stressful. But it's great fun too and the comedy brief brings out some great food ideas from everyone.”

Chris Holland, currently Life's “North West Chef of the Year”, heads the team of chefs that helped achieve the Alderley Restaurant's three-AA rosette rating and launch the Cheshire boutique hotel's new Brasserie which currently holds the "Best Restaurant in Cheshire” title.

Now the Alderley Restaurant customers will have a chance to taste some of Chris's TV dishes for themselves as part of a new seasonal tasting menu that runs from the start of the series on 28th January.

The six-course tasting menu, and coffee, will be available every lunchtime and evening, Monday to Saturday, right through to the end of March. And Alderley Edge Hotel will donate 10% of the £70 cover price to Comic Relief.

Then, on Monday 11th March, the three North West ‘Great British Menu' chefs will re-unite for a fundraising dinner at the Alderley Edge Hotel. Chris Holland, Aiden Byrne and Mary-Ellen McTague will recreate their television dishes and another donation, from the ticket sales, will be made to Comic Relief.

More about the Alderley Edge Hotel

This award winning luxury Cheshire hotel is set on wooded slopes overlooking the county's most desirable village. Being originally built in 1850 to house the family of wealthy cotton merchant, the hotel provides a relaxing comfortable environment for all guests.

Since being transformed into a boutique hotel, it has become synonymous with luxury accommodation, fine dining and distinguished customer service.

The Alderley Edge Hotel boasts a superb choice of 50 exceptional bedrooms and two of the best restaurants in Cheshire. It's no surprise the hotel has become one of the most sought after Cheshire wedding venues.

Alderley Edge Hotel

Macclesfield Road

Alderley Edge

Cheshire

SK9 7BJ

Tel: 01625 583 033 | Fax: 01625 586 343

Web: http://www.alderleyedgehotel.com | Email: sales(at)alderleyedgehotel(dot)com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebhotel-restaurant/cheshire/prweb10357738.htm