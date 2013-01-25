Top Echelon Contracting: Demand for Business Professionals Contractors Spiked in 2012

The number of contract placements in the Business Professionals and Support Staff Sector increased by 9% over 2011, according to 2012 placement statistics recently released by contract staffing back-office provider Top Echelon® Contracting.

There's no question that the most recent recession and the ensuing recovery have changed the employment landscape. This is especially evident in the increased use of contractors in the Business Professionals and Support Staff sector, according 2012 placement statistics recently released by contract staffing back-office service Top Echelon Contracting (TEC).

TEC has recorded a 9% increase nationwide in contract placements in that sector. In 2012, 25% of the placements fell into the Business Professionals and Support Staff classification last year compared to 16% in 2011.

TEC President Fledderjohann is not surprised by the numbers. She notes that employment experts have been pointing to the professional sector as a major driver in the economic recovery for awhile now.

“It has often been noted that while the overall unemployment rate remains high, the rate for degreed, white collar professionals has been under 4%,” Fledderjohann said.

The fact that a number of employers are turning to contractors to fill their Business Professionals and Support Staff positions illustrates another turning point in the American workforce, Fledderjohann said. Many of these employers are maintaining a small core of direct hire employees surrounded by a larger outer ring of contractors. Contractors are being used at all levels, all the way up to the C-Suite in a trend known as executive temping, Fledderjohann said.

“We have seen a major shift in the attitudes of both employers and workers when it comes to contract staffing,” she said. “It is obvious from these statistics that contract staffing is becoming a viable alternative to traditional employment in all aspects of white collar professions.”

