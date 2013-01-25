Benefits of Home Senior Care Opens New Office in Lawrence, Kansas

Benefits of Home Senior Care, a Lenexa-based provider of high-quality in-home senior care services for the elderly, has opened a new satellite office in the Lawrence, Kansas area to serve as a base for clients around Lawrence and the Douglas County region.

Benefits of Home Senior Care, a Lenexa-based provider of high-quality in-home senior care services for the elderly, has opened a new satellite office in the Lawrence, Kansas area to serve as a base for clients around Lawrence and the Douglas County region.

The new Benefits of Home office in Lawrence, Kansas at 3300 Clinton Pkwy Court, Suite 205, allows the senior care services company to further the reach of their personal and companion care service offerings to those who live in, or near, the Lawrence area, as well as to grow their brand recognition.

"We are excited about the opening of our new office in Lawrence, Kansas," said Chris Fay, Founder and Owner of Benefits of Home. "We look forward to bringing our unique approach to home care, and the exceptional reputation we have earned, to families living in Lawrence and surrounding areas."

Lawrence, Kansas, which is home to the University of Kansas, is the county seat for Douglas County and home to nearly 90,000 residents.

"Our people have a genuine interest in helping seniors," said Fay in a recent interview. "From day one, our mission at Benefits of Home has been to treat people the way we would want our own families to be treated. We've been practicing this mission daily with our caregiver team and the families that receive our care in the Kansas City area. Going forward, we're confident that we're in a good position to help families in the Lawrence and Douglas County area choose in-home care services and improve their overall quality of life."

You can contact Benefits of Home at the new Lawrence, Kansas office location by calling (785) 727-1816 or by visiting the office on Clinton Pkwy Court.

About Benefits of Home:

Founded in January of 2007 by Chris Fay, Benefits of Home Senior Care provides Kansas City and Lawrence area families with in-home care solutions in two main categories: Companion Care and Personal Care. In addition, every Benefits of Home care solution includes social work support.

Visit http://www.benefitsofhome.com for more information or call (913) 422-1591 to reach Benefits of Home directly.

