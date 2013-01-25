Richard Hardie Sunderland Hits Top Gear in Performance Charts

Peugeot Dealership named one of the best in the UK for second year in a row.

Richard Hardie Sunderland has picked up the prestigious Guild of Gold Lion Award for the second consecutive year. The Peugeot dealership bagged the sought after prize for a consistently high performance throughout last year. Peugeot's Guild Gold Lion Award recognises exceptional customer service and feedback as well as impressive sales performance. It also ranks on the standard of the specific showrooms and depth of product range.

Being voted alongside the best thirty-five Peugeot dealerships out of a total of 240 in the UK at the National Peugeot Dealer Conference is just the tip of the iceberg for the dealership. It follows a successful year of new product launches for the showroom, including the Auto Express New Car Award winner 2012 for the Peugeot 208 and the award winning Peugeot 3008 HYbrid4 – the world's first diesel hybrid car. These accolades have led to the dealership being chosen to launch the newly restyled Peugeot RCZ sports coupé in the coming year.

Philip Hardie, Managing Director at Richard Hardie Sunderland, was “delighted” by the recognition saying: “It is a great achievement to be awarded the Guild of Gold Lion Award, particularly for the second year in succession and is testament to how hard we work to maintain our high standards. The award recognises consistent performance in all aspects of the business and it is something that the team as a whole are very proud of.

We always place our customers' needs as our top priority, but we won't rest on our laurels and will do our utmost to keep improving and hopefully complete a golden hat-trick next year!”

If you are on the hunt for used cars for sale in Sunderland, or more specifically Peugeot 208 Sunderland, then look no further than Richard Hardie Sunderland. They stock a wide range of new and used quality Peugeot's to fit all budgets and needs; while being renowned for exceptional customer service and after sale service. Find out more now by searching cars for sale Sunderland online and get a great deal on a Peugeot.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10357590.htm