Peak District Online's Video Collection Has Just Reached Over A Quarter Of A Million Views and The Champagne Is Duly Popped At PDO in Celebration

The UK's largest holiday accommodation directory for the Peak District celebrate a success with the release of their videos exclusively dedicated to the Peak District's towns, villages, accommodation and wildlife. Reaching over a quarter of a million views on You Tube in two years, the team feel their videos are an incredible way for potential customers to make an informed decision of where to stay and what to do in this beautiful area of the country.

268,000 views in two years is a milestone the team at the UK's largest holiday accommodation directory could only have dreamed about, when they began their quest to cover each and every village in the Peak District with their superb videos.

'The videos we have produced for our holiday cottage owners, hotels and bed-and-breakfast owners have reported a real surge in viewers since Christmas,' explains Steve Wake, director and landscape photographer for the winning website about all things Peak District.

'With the recent spell of very bad weather and the cold snow we've been having here, it's nice to show our accommodation in the summer months, to give hope to holidaymakers that the weather will be just as good when they arrive.' He goes on to say, ' It's a great way of promoting your business, but it's also a fantastic insight to gain the atmosphere of the holiday home the viewer may want to spend their summer break living in.'

The team at http://www.peakdistrictonline.co.uk pride themselves at presenting all parts of the Peak District in various formats, in the form of written articles accompanied by stunning photographs the directors have taken themselves, but also listing the latest Peak District news and information on behalf of holiday accommodation owners. More importantly, they feel they are providing relevant information to the visitors who arrive at the Peak District for their holidays or day trips, those who need to know where to go and what to see. Their Peak District videos have always been a very own popular part of the website's winning formula.

'Inside Chatsworth House' is a stunning video montage capturing this beautiful Derbyshire stately home in all its glory. The video was launched just over 18 months ago and the team at the UK's largest Peak District guide for accommodation celebrate landslide viewing figures.

'Over 14,000 people, with over 200,000 views, are the figures which were recorded at the end of the first year and everyone at http://www.peakdistrictonline.co.uk is so proud and delighted with the film's success,' says James Dobson, fellow director of Peak District Online and the company's talented wildlife photographer. 'This is just one of over 170 videos launched by the online directory for all things Peak District, and it is still definitely a hit with You Tube viewers.'

Peak District Online were granted unprecedented access to film and photograph the interior and grounds of Chatsworth house in the Peak District, home to the present Duke and Duchess of Devonshire.

'Not many people get to have a sneaky peak behind the scenes, especially when it is closed to the public,' explains Steve. The very successful website, which attracts over 200,000 unique visits to its pages every month, shows all the videos on their dedicated channel, http://www.videosofthepeakdistrict.co.uk

Being able to see inside Chatsworth House and also the holiday homes, towns and villages of the area, is certainly a wonderful way of discovering the secrets they hold dear, whilst sitting comfortably in your own home.

The video featuring the interior of Chatsworth coincides with a relatively new section at Peak District Online all about the stunning stately home which is the jewel in Derbyshire's Crown.

'We were very privileged to be able to do a lot of research in and around Chatsworth when the Duke and Duchess kindly allowed us access during the early part of last year. Not only is the video the most visited and viewed, but also all the pages regarding Chatsworth are extremely popular as well.'

See all the latest videos as they are released on Peak District Online's very own TV channel and see new pages as they are uploaded on a weekly basis by the family run company.

'Wonder at the splendours and treasures of Chatsworth and our gorgeous part of the world in your own time and in the comfort of your living room,' says Steve, ' if you aren't able to get up to the Peak District this year to sample it yourself.'

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10357092.htm