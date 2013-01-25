ñol

Beverly Hills, CA technology group to release new technology at The NAMM Show

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 3:12 AM | 1 min read

FxConnectX, LLC, a technology group headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA to release new technology into the music industry at the 2013 NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA.

Beverly Hills, California (PRWEB) January 25, 2013

FxConnects, LLC is the first to perfect and release a full product line of wireless true bypass analog switch and control systems.

The full website, http://www.FxConnectX.com, including full product lines and company information will launch Thursday, January 24th.

FxConnectx, LLC has secured booth #7321 at The NAMM Show where their groundbreaking technology will be on display for demonstration and available for order.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10357089.htm

