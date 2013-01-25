Before You Buy Ltd Offers Its Latest Service For Its Visitors To Avail Cheap Mobile Deals Updates on Their Facebook Page

The social media fever has gripped the entire world, initially considered as a revolution for only the teens and youngsters, it has cut across the age barriers and popularized as a mass communication medium. In its next phase of popularity, the Social Media is now turning out to be the single access window to most relevant information customized for the audience.

Yes, one does not buy a mobile phone contract every day and hence does not visit a mobile phone comparison site. However, deals are such an effervescent phenomenon that they can occur in a short time and die down equally quickly. To bridge this information gap, Before You Buy Ltd has announced to set up its Facebook notification service. This service will enable its visitors to get all the smart updates about the best and customized deals for them on their respective Facebook pages.

To avail this service, one must visit http://www.beforeyoubuy.co.uk and select the phone type for the ideal deal. Next, select the best suitable options based on each preference. For example, one may choose call plan, text plan and data plan for each month depending upon their usage. Subsequently, one may click the flashy link above the deal that will redirect to the user's Facebook account. To avail the benefit of the service visitor must Login with Facebook credentials and authorize the notification window to send information stream to the account on regular basis for 60 days.

Mr. Joseph James, Director, Before You Buy Ltd while informing about this service said and we quote, "We always are exploring opportunities to add value to our visitors in whatever way possible. Facebook notification came to us as a tool that may just revolutionize the way our patrons interact with Before You Buy Ltd. An interesting aspect of this notification service is the ‘Smart' synthesis of information that the visitor is looking for and offering it to them based on algorithms. So, the user will not only get the relevant deals on phones, but also on the search criteria of preference"

Analysis of information is the key element of this notification service. Available for 60 days, this service makes it easier for visitors to know and share information with their Facebook connections. Now, that's the kind of service that one would definitely love to ‘LIKE'.

"The need for continuous improvement is the bloodline of our organization. Often, we found that people relied on Facebook and social networking sites to scout for relevant information from their trusted friends and there we saw a window of opportunity to explore our notification services. Having enjoyed the continuous support of our esteemed visitors, we thought it was time we take our offerings to the next level and add a flavor of ‘Social Network' to our communications" said Mr. Joseph James, Director, Before You Buy Ltd.

For more information and in-depth analysis of the deals on offer please visit Beforeyoubuy.co.uk. A detailed video of the process accessing the notification service is available on YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TPTR2X3Vt44 and can also be accessed @ http://www.beforeyoubuy.co.uk/FbNotification/HowDoesitWork. The organization also extends an invitation to visit its official Facebook page @ http://www.facebook.com/beforeyoubuyuk



