Holistic Family Doctor Authors Amazon Bestselling Book in Response to ObamaCare

“The Affordable Care Act passed in 2012 by Congress and President Obama is woefully lacking in substance that will have any measurable effect on lowering rampant lifestyle based problems of poor nutrition and lack of physical fitness. These contribute to our obesity epidemic and the growing incidence of chronic health problems like cancer, diabetes, arthritis, and cardio-vascular issues”, said the award winning holistic family doctor Thomas Potisk AKA The Down to Earth Doctor, author of the recent Amazon bestselling book Whole Health Healing: The Budget Friendly Natural Wellness Bible for All Ages (MavenMark publishing 2010).

Whole Health Healing (http://www.wholehealthhealing.com) is a comprehensive wellness system developed by Dr Potisk in response to America's health care crisis and ObamaCare.

“America's conventional medically dominated health care system is a farce”, says Dr Potisk “It's really a sickness care system dependent upon pharmaceuticals and other high risk and expensive invasive procedures, many shown to be unnecessary. Even the standard and routine tests like colonoscopy, bone density, blood pressure, and cholesterol are really early detection tests and not real prevention. People get trapped in a ping-pong of medical referrals that ultimately strain the economy”.

Dr Potisk's book presents details on the differences between medical/ allopathic health protocols and the holistic/vitalistic which he advocates. His chapters on nutrition, exercise, posture, anti-aging, and raising healthy children enables and motivates the reader to easily and affordably take more personal responsibility for one's wellbeing. Also provided are natural cures and alternative therapies for over 40 common illnesses.

