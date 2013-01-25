Historical Clothing Realm To Expand Product Lines To Amazon

To increase its market share and to provide customers with more shopping flexibility, period clothing retailer, Historical Clothing Realm, will soon be expanding their product lines to Amazon.com.

Historical Clothing Realm is pleased to announce exciting news. In an effort to increase market share and stay competitive, this historical clothing vendor will soon be expanding their product lines to Amazon.com. This change will give customers the flexibility of being able to make purchases on both Amazon and Historical Clothing Realm's website. The clothing retailer plans to have 50-75% of their merchandise on Amazon by the end of the first quarter of the year. Historical Clothing Realm is also exploring other possible product lines to be sold exclusively on Amazon. In addition, the expansion will enable Historical Clothing Realm to branch out to customers who may exclusively use Amazon as their shopping venue, while continuing to offer special sales and competitive prices.

Historical Clothing Realm offers a wide array of high quality, historically authentic clothing from many periods. Among the selection is the Renaissance clothing line featuring gowns and dresses, shirts and doublets, and much more. There is also the pirate clothing line which features clothing inspired by such infamous pirates as Grace O'Malley and Long John Silver, including vests, coats, and pants. In addition, there is the Medieval clothing line containing apparel from Hospitaller and Templar knights, as well as dresses and other woman's attire. Along with these clothing lines, Historical Clothing Realm also has clothing lines from ancient Greece, steampunk, Victorian era, fantasy costumes, and more.

Among the products that will be appearing on Amazon is one of Historical Clothing Realm's most popular pieces-the Country Maid skirt with bodice. Made from 100% cotton fabric, this skirt is full-split to show off the underdress (sold separately) and comes in emerald green or black. This piece is accompanied by a laced bodice and brass grommets. Giving off a warm and homely feel, the country maid skirt is a simple, yet stylish garment for any woman.

Another noteworthy product making its way to Amazon is the Noble King Complete Costume. This regal set includes a tunic with attached sleeves and gauntlets, detailed printed emblem, fur-trimmed cape with medallion, boot covers, vinyl crown, and belt. It is indeed an elegant outfit that is bound to stand out.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10356774.htm