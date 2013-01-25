New System of Feldenkrais Movements Revitalizes Sexual Experience

Ray's system combines ancient Indian sexual exercises with Feldenkrais Awareness Through Movement Lessons to enhance sexual satisfaction.

The Feldenkrais Store is proud to make available Donna Ray's two audio programs, available on CD or MP3 Download, Sex-the Feldenkrais Way and Sex-the Feldenkrais Way for Women. As a psychotherapist and Feldenkrais Practitioner with over twenty years of experience, Ray is uniquely qualified to help individuals and couples overcome their sexual challenges. By combining ancient Indian exercises with the Awareness Through Movement principles developed by Moshe Feldenkrais she has developed a “new system of verbally directed lessons which revitalize the sexual experience.”

“Everyone loves sex,” states Ray, “and Feldenkrais lessons makes it better.” Individuals performing the easy, gentle lessons in the programs may expect to increase their sensuality, desire, and sexual sensitivity through improving body awareness, decreasing muscular tension, and developing freer movements. Many of the exercises concentrate on strengthening, sensitizing, and toning the pelvic floor, and on establishing interconnectedness throughout the body so that the practitioner may learn to experience waves of sensual pleasure from toe to head. Other lessons encourage exploration and free, rhythmical movements.

Although the audios contain different material, they also present practices and approaches which build upon one another. "Sex-the Feldenkrais Way for Men and Womem gently leads the listener to an enhanced sexual experience by covering such topics as:



The role of the pelvic floor

Freeing the pelvic movement

Discovering sexual presence

Creating the sexual touch

Sexual power and satisfaction

Breath, visualization, and erotic response

Altering consciousness and deepening sexual pleasure through the rhythmic flow"

Sex-the Feldenkrais Way for Women helps women tap into the “tidal forces of sex” by teaching the listener how to collect sexual potency and release it from her root chakra. By utilizing the root chakra, Ray states, the practitioner can “expand and intensify sexual sensations in every direction throughout the body.”

"Topics covered in this program include:

The tidal forces of sex

Exploring the circle of arousal

Powering up the sexual generator

Global orgasms

Sexy moves"

The lessons are recommended for anyone who wishes to improve her sexual experience. They are available now at The Feldenkrais Store.

