Sprockster.com, the Social Network for Family Entertainment, Announces Artist Ambassador Participants

Sprockster.com Continues to Expand Growing Family Music and Video Discovery Platform with Brand New Artist Ambassador Program that Celebrates New and Emerging Talent in Family Entertainment.

Sprockster.com, the social network for family entertainment, continues to expand its growing family music and video discovery platform by announcing the participants of the site's brand new artist ambassador program.

Announced last fall, the artist ambassador program invited all http://www.Sprockster.com artist members to apply. Sprockster.com is the #1 online community dedicated to the discovery and promotion of new and emerging family entertainment and features over 1000 streaming songs, over 600 videos, and countless events from today's top family and kids' bands, singers, songwriters, and authors. The site provides a fun and safe way for parents, entertainers, authors, grandparents, caregivers, and educators to connect, stream, and discover new and emerging music and video entertainment.

"We have an amazing and talented community on Sprockster.com. We wanted to find a way to feature some of our members and help generate excitement about the community. Sprockster's Artist Ambassador Program is a way to do that and we are happy to announce the first wave of participants," says Co-founder Jesse Atwell.

Each artist within the ambassador program will receive promotional materials and exclusive placement on Sprockster.com and the site's social properties. Sprockster's artist ambassador program includes 14 different artists (in alphabetical order):

Chip Richter

Daria

Ed Morgan (a.k.a. The Music Man)

Jeremy Plays Guitar

Judy Pancoast

Kiddle Karoo

Monty Harper

Moona Luna

Mr. Mike

Splash 'n Boots

The Fuzzy Lemons

The Little Rockers Band

The Rockdoves

Ukulele Jim

Visit http://www.Sprockster.com for more information about these artists and hundreds of others.

