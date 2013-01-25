Go! Expense Pro Makes Tracking Expenses Easier For Individuals And Businesses

Rivet Apps celebrates the launch of the new application Go! Expense Pro. The application lets mobile business professionals take control of their expenses wherever and whenever they want.

Rivet Apps, Inc. announced the introduction of Go! Expense Pro, their new mobile application product for everyone from individuals to well-established businesses. This exciting solution offers fast and easy expense report creation and receipt management on Apple's iPhone, iPad and iPad Mini. Go! Expense Pro lets mobile business professionals take control of their expenses wherever and whenever they want.

With the release of this new app, expense management just got easier. Here are a few of the key Go! Expense Pro features:

To provide flexibility to businesses of all types, Rivet Apps is offering Go! Expense Pro as the premium paid mobile app and Go! Expense as the free alternative with the option to purchase Pro-level features individually. Customers can use the free version indefinitely or they can migrate their data to the Pro version when they upgrade.

Businesses can avoid messy tax complications by keeping accurate receipt and expense records

Businesses can go paperless with their receipts and still satisfy their tax requirements

Record mileage expense with built-in reimbursement calculations

Expenses can be captured wherever they occur using smart predefined or custom categories

Users can define multiple companies enabling them to separate their expenses as needed

Support for currencies in more than 70 countries around the world

Expense reports can be exported to Microsoft Excel ®, QuickBooks Pro ®, and PDF files to integrate with back-office processes and solutions

Analyze expenses with built-in reporting features.

With an install base of thousands in over 50 countries within weeks of their launch, Rivet Apps has cut through the clutter of expense apps that over-promise and under-deliver. Rivet Apps founders believe the need for improved mobile solutions for business is clear.

Go! Expense Pro and Go! Expense are available on the App Store.

About Rivet Apps, Inc.

Rivet Apps provides mobile solutions to keep businesses connected. The founders' belief that business needs for mobility were not being met led to the development of the exceptional apps Go! Expense Pro and Go! Expense. These apps provide intuitive expense, mileage and receipt management to small businesses, non-profits and entrepreneurs. With support for more than 70 countries, business professionals, global travelers and international contractors have the flexibility of recording expenses in most of the world's currencies. Improving business productivity and efficiency is a key to competing effectively in today's competitive marketplace. To learn more about Rivet Apps and its products, visit RivetApps.com.

