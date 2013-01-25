Newly Opened Southwest Enterprise LLC Offers Allergy-Free and Specialty Foods

Anyone looking for alternatives to lactose, gluten or nut will appreciate the mouthwatering foods and snacks at Southwest Enterprise LLC.

For many people, the aisles of a grocery store are full of pain-inducing foods that their bodies just can't process. Gluten allergies as well as lactose and nut intolerance are real problems that make everyday living a challenge. People dealing with such allergies are always on the lookout for a quality store that supplies them with allergy-free provisions and allergy-free baking supplies. One new store currently celebrating its grand opening features a fantastic selection of tasty, allergy-free foods and snacks. Southwest Enterprise LLC, recently established by entrepreneur Brenda Currier, is an Internet store that delivers delicious gluten-free drinks, lactose-free products, nut-free products and more directly to customers.

Southwest Enterprise LLC is available to customers at any time of day via the web at http://www.allergyfreeprovisions.com. There, shoppers will find a convenient way to shop for the allergy-free snacks and allergy-free baking supplies they need. Even for those shoppers who aren't as familiar with making purchases online, this new store proves to be user friendly and safe.

Southwest Enterprise LLC is the go-to store online for the best in gluten-free drinks and lactose-free products. There's no need to suffer from the pain these allergies and intolerances cause, especially when there are such flavorful replacements available. For the tastiest allergy-free foods, Southwest Enterprise LLC is the place to visit.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10356341.htm