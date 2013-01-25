Almost Heaven Saunas Introduces New Sauna Model at Costco

Almost Heaven Saunas, who is most popular for their Barrel Sauna lines, has introduced a new sauna called the Blue Ridge. The list price is $4,999, but Costco.com shoppers enjoy a substantial price savings.

Like the popular Almost Heaven Barrel Sauna lines, the Blue Ridge is constructed of high-grade, Western Canadian Red Cedar. The factory assembled wall sections, benches and floor panels allow the consumer to easily construct the Blue Ridge in their home. The wall and ceiling panels are all constructed of thick red cedar, allowing for solid walls and ceilings rather than laminated sections. True sauna lovers know that only solid, thick sauna construction replicates the traditional, Finnish Sauna.

The Blue Ridge incorporates glass wall sections and door for an open feel while in the sauna. Four people can comfortably enjoy this sauna with two benches at different heights. The sauna will reach temperatures in excess of 185F, and water can be sprinkled on the hot sauna rocks for a burst of steam that is exhilarating and refreshing.

Saunas are becoming increasing popular due to the substantial health benefits derived from regular sauna use. Cardio conditioning, weight loss, respiratory improvement, arthritic relief and more are all experienced with regular sauna use. Additionally, traditional steam saunas are very efficient to operate and require minimal maintenance. Almost Heaven Saunas is one of the few manufacturers of traditional steam saunas and has been building saunas at its factory in West Virginia for nearly 40 years. Each sauna is hand crafted by experienced professionals, and the company sells saunas world wide through various distribution channels.

