D'Oliveira & Associates Now Offers a No Win No Fee Promise in Zithromax Cases

Personal Injury Law Firm offers No Win - No Fee Promise for clients injured from Zithromax, which has been linked to serious cardiovascular side effects, heart attacks and even death.

The Personal Injury Lawyers at d'Oliveira & Associates are currently seeking clients who have had heart problem, cardiovascular injury, or even death while taking the anti-infection drug Zithromax. The firm is working with some of the leading Zithromax lawyers in the country and are offering a "no win, no fee promise" to these individuals and families, which means that there will be no fee charged unless and until the client receives a settlement or an award.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning to all healthcare professionals about the increased risk of cardiovascular death for persons with pre-existing heart problems who are taking Zithromax. The FDA has responded to a 2012 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine that found an increased risk of death for those patients taking "Azithromycin," or Zithromax, over the course of 5-days. Similarly, the persons in the same study that were either not taking Zithromax or taking some other form of amoxicillin were under no such increased risk of cardiovascular death.

Zithromax belongs to a group of drugs known as "macrolide antibiotics" that are used in for the treatment of different types of infections such as ear and eye infections, bronchitis, pneumonia, strep throat, typhoid, and sinusitis. Marketed by Pzifer Inc., Zithromax is a commonly prescribed drug with sales of $464 million for 2011 in the United States alone.

The report published in the New England Journal of Medicine represented a 14-year study which showed that Zithromax users were nearly three times as likely to suffer a cardiovascular death than those taking either no drugs or another form of antibiotic. While Pfizer indicated that it would examine the study, the FDA issued an alert to doctors regarding the increased risk which suggested doctors to review its clients with underlying heart problems.

Attorney Paul d'Oliveira stated “This is a company with annual sales of over $450 million, who refuses to change the warnings on one of their top selling drugs so now the FDA has to issue a warning for them? Do they only care about profits and not about the people who use their drug? People today get so upset if a terrorist kills an ambassador in the Middle East and it's all over the news for weeks, but pharmaceutical companies and other companies, who make defective products, seriously injure and even in some instances, kill thousands of people every year and it doesn't even get a footnote in the press? Corporate America has been brilliant at fooling the public as to what they are up to. It's been over four years now since the greatest fraud has taken place in America regarding the housing crisis, that nearly caused another depression, and still there has not been one person even prosecuted? Do we live in a free country or a free market? And the Tea Party conservatives, backed largely by corporate America, say it's the moderates and liberals in government who are taking freedom away from people in this country? You have got to admire people for having the guts to accuse the opposition of doing exactly what they do. Thank God we still have a justice system that Corporate America has not “yet” been able to control, that in some cases gives people a chance at justice. In my opinion, too many of these large corporations, are ruining this country politically and economically, which in essence is stealing the very freedoms we have before our very eyes.”

If you or a loved one has suffered any of the side effects or died as a result of Zithromax use, the attorneys at d'Oliveira & Associates want you to know that you may be entitled to compensation. Working with the leading dangerous drug and Zithromax attorneys handling these cases, d'Oliveira & Associates wants to not only ensure that you are offered the legal representation you deserve, but to also tell you that there is a "No Win, No Fee Promise" for your claim.

