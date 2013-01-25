I Fly First Class Reveals the Country's Most Expensive Airports for 2013

To help air travelers understand domestic flight costs, the travel experts at online travel website I Fly First Class compiled a list of the country's most expensive major airports.

An improving economy in 2012 encouraged tens of millions of Americans to return to the friendly skies for their travels. Those positive domestic air travel numbers made 2012 one of the busiest travel years since 2007. Increased fuel prices and rising airline baggage fees partially offset that good news, however, potentially leading to ascending air travel costs.

To help air travelers understand domestic flight costs, the travel experts at online travel website I Fly First Class compiled a list of the country's most expensive major airports. To develop the list, I Fly First Class used Bureau of Transportation Statistics data to compare the national average domestic flight cost of $384.81 against the cost of domestic round trip fares at 20 of the country's top airports. The benchmark national average of $384.81 was determined using data from the second quarter of 2012.

Which U.S. airport was the most expensive? That distinction goes to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, with domestic round trip airfares coming in at an average of $517.50. Dulles International Airport just outside Washington, D.C. was close on Houston's heels with average round trip airfares costing $504.20. Newark Liberty International Airport rounded out the top three, with domestic round trip airfares averaging $480.30.

Explaining the higher-than-average costs at the three airports, I Fly First Class Public Relations Manager Julia Graft points to several conditions, including airport landing fees, local airport operational costs and rising fuel costs in 2012. All three airports are hubs of United Airlines.

With average round trip air fares well below the national average at $281.10, McCarran International Airport ranked as the least expensive airport on the list. As an explanation for McCarran's affordability, Graft points to McCarran's position as a hub for low-cost airlines Southwest, Spirit and Allegiant Air. Recently designating McCarran as a hub, Spirit is one of the nation's most economical carriers and is expected to continue to increase its flights to and from the Las Vegas airport.

Take a look below for a complete list of the 20 U.S. airports ranked in I Fly First Class' rankings; the national benchmark cost is $384.81.

1. Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport - $517.50

2. Washington Dulles International Airport - $504.20

3. Newark Liberty International Airport - $480.30

4. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport - $449.40

5. San Francisco International Airport - $425.70

6. Los Angeles International Airport - $418.00

7. Philadelphia International Airport – $412.50

8. Charlotte Douglas International Airport KCLT - $410.00

9. New York Kennedy International Airport - $405.50

10. Chicago O'Hare International Airport - $392.50

11. Seattle Tacoma International Airport - $391.70

12. Boston Logan International Airport - $386.60

13. San Diego's Lindberg International Airport - $372.80

14. Miami International Airport -$371.80

15. Atlanta Hartsfield International Airport - $366.60

16. New York's LaGuardia International Airport - $365.80

17. Baltimore Washington International Airport - $353.30

18. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport - $342.20

19. Denver International Airport - $326.10

20. Las Vegas McCarran International Airport - $281.10

