Loyalty 360 to Host 6th Annual Loyalty Expo

2013 is trending to be a big year for loyalty and retention. At Loyalty Expo 2013, over 500 executives from leading companies worldwide will gather to learn how today's most innovative brands are creating truly customer-centric organizations. Presented by Loyalty 360 – The Loyalty Marketer's Association, Loyalty Expo has earned the reputation of being one of the industry's premiere events.

“Loyalty Marketing is the ability for brands to understand the disparate touch points they have with a customer, realizing that the expectation of each customer and each interaction is unique and making the most of these opportunities to engage to deepen the dialogue, trust, and brand advocacy that can exist” says Mark Johnson, CEO of Loyalty 360. “Loyalty Expo is dedicated to arming attendees with actionable tools and insights to create multi-channel loyalty strategies that impact the bottom line.”

The 6th Annual Loyalty Expo will provide the knowledge necessary to guide customers on the path to loyalty. The three-day event will be jam-packed with learning and networking opportunities including: 20+ interactive sessions, cocktail receptions and meals in the exhibit hall, and marketer-only peer-to-peer roundtables, as well as product & technology showcase sessions.

“Positive customer experiences build long loyal customer relationships” shared Erin Raese, Loyalty 360 COO and Editor-in-Chief of Loyalty Management magazine. “This years Loyalty Expo will share insights, case studies, arming you with the tools to create the right experiences for your customers.”

During networking events, keynotes and interactive sessions led by many of today's great minds in marketing, attendees of the 6th Annual Loyalty Expo will learn how to:



Engage the hearts and minds of today's customers

Optimize loyalty programs to drive sustainable business results

Align marketing strategy and customer experience

Leverage influential customers and social media feedback

The 6th Annual Loyalty Expo will be held March 20-22, 2013 at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld in Orlando, FL. Early Bird registration rates are available through January 25, 2013.

Siemens Building Technologies will be amongst the leading brands speaking at this year's event. Their session, “Leveraging VOC to Build Loyalty – a Siemens Building Technologies Case Study” provides a B2B focused session that complements the full expo agenda designed for both B2B and B2C organizations. “The expo is an opportunity for us to get together with other leaders in the industry that share the same passion for the customer. I can't think of a better venue to bring these people together than the Loyalty Expo. We are looking forward to sharing our success and vision. At Siemens, Customer Excellence is not only ensuring that everyone is having a great experience, it's making sure that we are consistently fulfilling our promise to our customers and building relationships that work for them,” said Jennifer Schmitt, Director of Customer Excellence at Siemens Building Technologies.

Additional sessions recently announced for the 6th Annual Loyalty Expo include:

Presented by SunTrust Bank and Affinion Loyalty Group

“Beyond Everyday Spend: New Techniques for Engendering Experiences and Engagement”

Presented by Time Warner Cable and SundaySky

“How to Use Contextualized Video to Foster Deeper Engagement and Loyalty”

Presented by Kellogg Company

“Join the family! How Kellogg's is Connecting the Dots to Build an Engaging Relationship with their Consumers”

Presented by Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises and Mocapay

“Mobile Loyalty: Creating Merchant and Customer Centric Mobile Campaigns to Drive Traffic”

Presented by Sylvan Learning

“Optimizing Your Referral/Loyalty Program through Integrated Marketing and Operations”

Presented by Citi Retail Services, OfficeMax, The Home Depot and rDialogue

“The Impending Convergence of Loyalty and Payments”

Presented by Shell Lubricants and Aimia

“Truckin' Along – How Shell Rotella®'s MyMilesMatter™ Loyalty Program Puts the Pedal to the Medal”

Presented by Kimpton Hotels & Resorts and rDialogue

“Connecting Data and Relationship Marketing to Drive Emotional Loyalty”

Presented by Mister Car Wash and VeraCentra

“Mister Car Wash Keeps Customer Programs Fine Tuned, Spotless and Set on Cruise Control: Optimizing Customer Programs and Increasing Customer Profitability Using Data”

For more information, please visit http://www.LoyaltyExpo.com. To schedule an interview with a representative from Loyalty 360, or one of the Loyalty Expo speakers, contact Erin Raese at: ErinRaese(at)loyalty360(dot)org.

About Loyalty Expo

Loyalty Expo is a true Voice of the Customer-driven, best practice-focused customer loyalty and reward conference. By attending, you'll have the opportunity to network with hundreds of your fellow marketers and hear how they are reaching their customer relationship-building goals. Market leaders will be sharing their experiences and insights on customer retention strategies and trends. Attendees will leave Loyalty Expo with an understanding of new research, technologies and solutions to aid their organizations on the customer loyalty journey.

The 6th annual Loyalty Expo will take place March 20-22, 2013 at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida. For more information visit, http://www.loyatlyexpo.com

About Loyalty 360

Loyalty 360 is an unbiased, market driven, voice of the customer focused clearinghouse and think-tank that is committed to bringing loyalty to the forefront as a critical marketing strategy. A trusted source for cutting-edge research, best practices, and networking opportunities, Loyalty 360 gives members the expert insights and guidance they need to better understand loyalty and develop programs that effectively engage their customers and employees and build stronger relationships with them. For more information, visit Loyatly360.org

