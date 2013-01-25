Milton Glaser Gets Clocked, Sebastian Errazuriz Turns Sweet, Steph Mantis' Butts Series Gets Bigger

Kikkerland Design Introduces New Work by Milton Glaser, David Dear, FormNation, Sebastian Errazuriz, and Steph Mantis at the New York International Gift Fair, January 27-30th, 2013

NEW YORK CITY, NY (January 25th, 2013) Kikkerland Design was honorably asked to work with one of the most celebrated American graphic designers, Milton Glaser. Mr. Glaser is best known for his I ♥ NY logo, Bob Dylan poster, co-founding New York Magazine and $30 cork presenter. Milton designed three clocks that consist of a variation of rotating disks that reveal time in a pleasing graphical way. Kikkerland produced a video for their website showing the movements speeded up. The clocks were sold exclusively at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in December but will be available to stores around the world.

From the workshop of tinkerer and RISD grad David Dear, is the Solar Powered ‘Standing' RainbowMaker. This device can be positioned on a windowsill to catch direct sunlight to produce a dazzling spectrum of colors that move around a room.

FormNation headed by Jan Habraken uses common sense and wisdom and applies it to real time products that people need. Spiders hanging from dental floss, birds scratching backs, or soft solar leaves emitting light, why not?

Chilean born, New York based artist and designer Sebastian Errazuriz whose work has been featured in over 1000 press articles by the specialized press just got married and intimately created: Tea for Two, an optical illusion pair of ceramic tea cups.

Pratt Industrial Design grad Steph Mantis known for her humorous household objects steps into mass production with her famous ‘Butt Magnet' series and her animal trophy jewelry rack the ‘Pack-Rack.'

These are just a few of the products Kikkerland Design will be launching at the New York International Gift Fair at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in 2013. To find out more about their products and designers, please visit http://www.kikkerland.com/about.

