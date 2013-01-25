Fatboy USA Launches Deleting Dull

New Logo and Tagline Move Fatboy USA Into Innovative Territory

Fatboy® USA, an imaginative lifestyle brand which enhances living spaces, is poised to reveal its new tagline, brand design and social media campaign, in coordination with the release of nine exciting new collections. Fatboy's new tagline: “Deleting Dull,” and design, will provide more exploration into Fatboy's unique and original designs.

“We create iconic lifestyle products with a simple yet compelling idea reflected in our tagline, “Deleting Dull”. Our new tag aligns with what has remained the core of the Fatboy brand philosophy from the start; to design captivating products that evoke an authentic change in the way people think about creating their living spaces,” says Paula Masters, Fatboy USA's President and Managing Director.

Beginning next week, Fatboy's social media sites will be transformed to reflect the new tagline and logo. Fatboy will also be launching a new website in May to reflect the new brand imaging package that illustrates how Fatboy is “Deleting Dull” in everyday life.

Fatboy will be kicking off the launch of their new logo and tagline with a social media campaign including an exciting new YouTube channel. The channel, entitled “Fatboy USA Deleting Dull”, will provide brand videos and fan videos that show some of the unique ways to “Delete Dull” with Fatboy products.

Look out for Fatboy's new logo, tagline and YouTube Channel next week in partnership with the release of nine exciting new products at the New York International Gift Fair sure to highlight the “Deleting Dull” brand!

About Fatboy®

Fatboy® is an imaginative lifestyle brand that excels in thinking outside the box. Fatboy® has been challenging the concepts of lifestyle product since 2002, when it set out to create the perfect lounge chair— designed for fashion, for comfort, and tailored for an unmatched lounging experience. Today, Fatboy® brings energizing comfort and smiles to people in over sixty countries worldwide with a growing line of lifestyle products. If you'd like more information about Fatboy® USA and its products, please visit fatboyusa.com and facebook.com/FatboyUSA or e-mail info(at)fatboyusa(dot)com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10356112.htm