Waterway Wealth Management Opens New Office in Heart of The Woodlands Town Center

Financial planning and investment management firm Waterway Wealth Management opened its doors this month at 21 Waterway Avenue in the heart of The Woodlands Town Center. Founder Dan Michalk and his team unveiled the new 4th floor offices and they are now showing off the professional new space to visiting clients almost daily. He and his staff are proud of the highly desirable location and thrilled with the spaciousness and features the new office lends the company.

“The new office is convenient and the address is easily recognizable to our clientele in The Woodlands,” says Michalk. “Everyone knows where Waterway Avenue is and it represents the financial and business heart of The Woodlands.” The company's prestigious new offices look over Waterway Avenue and offer a spacious contemporary home for his financial planners and support staff.

Waterway Wealth Management is an independent firm that provides comprehensive personal financial planning and asset management for high net worth individuals including investment, tax, retirement and estate planning. Michalk expresses a commitment to both the intricate process of financial planning which benefits his clients and dedication to the growth of a positive, long-term relationship with those served by the firm.

Dan Michalk is entering his 20th year in the financial industry. The firm's support staff is comprised of experienced, friendly professionals who believe firmly in the principles of relationship building and superior customer service as the cornerstones of Waterway Wealth Management.

About Waterway Wealth: Based in The Woodlands, Texas. Waterway Wealth Management is a Registered Investment Advisory firm with the SEC. For more information call (281) 363-0000 or please visit http://www.waterwaywealth.com.

