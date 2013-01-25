Tooth Whitening in Columbus, Ohio is Now Affordable for Everyone Thanks to Abella Ultra-White

Abella Ultra-White brings affordable teeth whitening to the Columbus, Ohio area.

Up until March of 2012, the Columbus, Ohio area had only one choice for in-office teeth whitening: the dentist office. With this being the only choice, the consumer either paid $300-$800 or more to whiten their teeth or they used over the counter products that just don't produce the results that in-office whitening does. Today, Columbus area consumers can whiten and brighten their choppers in only 60 minutes for less than $200.

But how can Abella Ultra-White offer a comparable service for a fraction of the price dentists charge? The biggest reason is because the Teeth Whitening Technicians at Abella Ultra-White are trained and certified by the manufacturer of the whitening product they use and are not dentists. The Technician supplies the customer with the whitening gel and is there to guide and assist the customer as they apply the gel to their own teeth, just as they would if they purchased a product at a retail store or on the internet.

The customer then positions a safe Blue LED light close to their teeth. The light acts as a catalyst for the whitening gel and is kept on for 20 minutes. Customers can then repeat the procedure up to two more times, getting a whiter smile with each whitening session.

“This is so much safer than buying products over the counter and online,” said Bruce Deitrick, owner of Abella Ultra-White. “We use a whitening gel that is manufactured in the USA and is made with Organic, Plant and Mineral based ingredients and is very effective.”

With a Valentine special found on their website at http://www.AbellaUltraWhite.com two people can get their teeth whitened for only $99.50 each.

About Abella Ultra-White, Advanced Teeth Whitening

Abella Ultra-White is a Columbus, Ohio teeth whitening company who provides an alternative to going to a dentist for safe and effective teeth whitening products and services. You can learn more about Abella Ultra-White on their website at http://www.AbellaUltraWhite.com.

